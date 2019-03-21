This week, my bill concerning mining royalties, Senate Bill 202, was debated on the floor of the Missouri Senate.
This legislation has been passed by the Senate and sent to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration. This legislation ensures that Missouri counties with federal mining land that have accrued mining royalties will receive those funds on a proportional basis. I filed this legislation because two counties in the 3rd Senatorial District, Iron and Reynolds, are the only two counties with federal mining land that produce mining royalties. Under current law, the money from the federal government is distributed based on the forestry model of distribution.
This means that even though Iron and Reynolds counties are producing mining royalties, they are only receiving a fraction of the money that is given to the state of Missouri from the federal government. This legislation would allow Iron and Reynold counties to receive their fair share of the mining royalties so they can fund their schools and public safety efforts and maintain their roads and bridges. This is the second bill I have sponsored this legislative session that has been sent to the Missouri House for consideration, and I am hopeful that both pieces of legislation will reach the governor’s desk before the end of the legislative session.
This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with the director of the Department of Corrections, Anne Precythe. We discussed the three correctional facilities in the 3rd Senatorial District and the ways in which we can support the facilities. In the coming weeks, I will join Director Precythe as she visits each facility to examine the challenges they are facing and explore solutions we can offer them as legislators. I am looking forward to these visits and collaborating with Director Precythe about how we can serve the needs of these three facilities.
The Missouri Senate will begin its legislative spring break upon adjournment on Thursday, March 14, and the Senate will reconvene on Monday, March 25. I will not be in my office during this time, so if you need to contact me, you may visit my senate webpage and send an email detailing your concern. The Senate’s spring break also signals a shift in the legislative session.
My fellow senators and I will begin to consider more House bills, and the representatives will begin to consider more Senate bills. Legislation must be passed by both chambers before it can be sent to the governor’s desk. I look forward to the second half of session and working with my colleagues to pass legislation that will improve the lives of all Missourians.
I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.
