Concert to kick-off National Lutheran Schools Week

As a kick-off to National Lutheran Schools Week, Jan. 26-Feb. 1, St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington will be holding a special concert for students at 1:30 p.m. Monday featuring Christian singer Jennie Williamson.
Later that same day, a Pizza Potluck will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert by Williamson for the entire family. Those attending are asked to bring a favorite pizza to share. Drinks and desserts will be provided.
A profile of the artist appearing on her website states, “Jennie Williamson brings an energy and excitement for Jesus that is contagious! The music and live events are filled with incredible messages of love and hope that reaches the hearts of every audience. Jennie actively tours across the country performing and speaking at Christian schools, churches, VBS programs and educators’ conferences, pastor’s conferences, women’s ministry events and Christmas concerts.
“Jennie grew up on the front row of the church. Her father, a full-time minister of music in the church, was very inspirational to her as she watched him lead numerous rehearsals each week. As she listened to the uplifting music and saw how it was put together with such beautiful harmonies and creative arrangements, it inspired her passion for Christian music.
“In 2000, Jennie moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and she started her career in Christian music. She started her career by writing the song, “Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled” for a scripture-based CD series. Her songwriting, along with her vocal recordings and performances contributed significantly to the project which resulted in successful corporate partnerships and nationwide distribution.
“In 2004, Jennie and her husband Brian created AriSon Records and the children’s CD series “God is Great!” — which became an instant hit with families and Christian educators. Today, there are five CDs in the series. Popular song titles include I am Unique, The Pearly White Gates, I’m Gonna’ Dance and Be Strong and Courageous and I’m Gonna’ Shout! Clap! Sing! “God is Great!” CDs are being used every day in Christian schools, homes, churches and Sunday schools all over the United States, as well as in schools in Kenya, China and other mission locations around the world.
“Jennie loves sharing her music and message to pastors, teachers, moms and dads, men and women, and boys and girls. With selling over 800,000 CDs, it is estimated that Jennie has touched the lives of more than 2 million people. Jennie and Brian live in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, with their two beautiful girls Emma Lou, 13 and Eva Jane, 8.
School spokesperson Jill Kohut said, “There will be many activities for the school children to participate in addition to the concert, but that is definitely the highlight. The week will end with an event for alumni and parents of current St. Paul families from 2-6 p.m. at Crown Brewery.”
National Lutheran Schools Week provides nearly 2,000 preschools, elementary schools and high schools with the public opportunity to proclaim and celebrate God’s work in schools of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod.
