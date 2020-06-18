Congress should support a clean energy economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wiping out the last five years of solar job growth, the COVID-19 pandemic has reset total employment in the U.S. solar industry back to 2014 levels.

As recently as 2019, the solar industry employed 250,000 Americans in all 50 states. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the novel coronavirus has decimated growth in the industry, which will now employ 188,000 Americans through June 2020. This new reality is a 38 percent drop from the 302,000 originally forecasted. Meanwhile, during the second quarter of 2020 (April, May and June), the country lost out on 3 gigawatts of solar energy deployment, the equivalent of powering 288,000 American homes.

For farmers, small businesses and homeowners across the U.S., solar has become a key cost-cutting strategy while lease and tax payments stimulate local, especially rural, economies. Looking forward, Congress has the ability to make investments in the solar industry to chart a more resilient and renewable path forward for the country. Supportive public policies, including the federal Investment Tax Credit, have continued to spur investment in solar energy and helped facilitate more economic growth.