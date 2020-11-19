Connecting clean energy with conservation

More than 600,000 miles of electric transmission lines across the U.S. could provide an opportunity for investments in wildlife and pollinator habitat, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Affairs.

“Amplifying Clean Energy With Conservation: Part Two: Leveraging Electric Transmission Lines for Stewardship” explores how utilities, policymakers, and landowners can couple rights-of-way for energy infrastructure with investments in pollinator and wildlife habitat to benefit ratepayers across the Midwest.

“Estimates say up to 220 gigawatts of new electricity is needed by 2030 to meet growing energy demand in this country and all indicators point to renewable energy being the most economic source to accomplish that,” said Cody Smith, policy associate at the Center and author of the report. “Electric transmission lines play a crucial role in any plans to expand renewable energy; fortunately, they can also double as habitat for vulnerable wildlife and pollinators, like monarch butterflies.”

The report, part two in a three-part-series highlighting the role of conservation and stewardship in clean energy expansion, emphasizes planning, implementation, and management considerations for establishing native vegetation underneath high voltage electric transmission lines.