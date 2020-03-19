Coronavirus cancels events, meetings

This week at the Capitol, the people’s business is moving in its normal progression through legislation while events and meetings scheduled at the State Capitol are being canceled as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus, which is now being referred to as a pandemic crisis. The Capitol will continue to be open to the public and I will continue to receive visitors in my office for those who wish to come to visit or schedule a meeting, however,

I will only be in my Capitol office on Wednesday, March 18th, and Thursday, March 19th, and then I will be on Spring Break until March 30th unless our schedule is changed. At this time all groups are still welcome, but we ask everyone to please be vigilant, especially those that are elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Additional precautions also include closing the House Chamber and side galleries to the public as well as the House Lounge. Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries on the 4th floor. Hearings will proceed with the public being invited to attend and testify but please confirm times due to several schedule changes. Phone calls to my office will be answered daily.