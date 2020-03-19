Coronavirus cancels events, meetings

This week at the Capitol, the people’s business is moving in its normal progression through legislation while events and meetings scheduled at the State Capitol are being canceled as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus, which is now being referred to as a pandemic crisis. The Capitol will continue to be open to the public and I will continue to receive visitors in my office for those who wish to come to visit or schedule a meeting, however,
I will only be in my Capitol office on Wednesday, March 18th, and Thursday, March 19th, and then I will be on Spring Break until March 30th unless our schedule is changed. At this time all groups are still welcome, but we ask everyone to please be vigilant, especially those that are elderly or those with weakened immune systems.
Additional precautions also include closing the House Chamber and side galleries to the public as well as the House Lounge. Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries on the 4th floor. Hearings will proceed with the public being invited to attend and testify but please confirm times due to several schedule changes. Phone calls to my office will be answered daily.
The goal of the House is to ensure the legislative process continues unimpeded and that visitors continue to have access, while at the same time securing high traffic areas that could promote the spread of the virus. As a safety precaution, the Capitol Administration is encouraging people to come to the Capitol only if it’s urgent and cannot be handled over the phone. I will keep you posted as thing progress regarding changes at our State Capitol.
Missourians seeking additional information or guidance on coronavirus are encouraged to call a new statewide public hotline that was activated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Residents can access the information available through the hotline by calling 877-4358411. The hotline is staffed by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
I have been busy attending my assigned committee meetings as well as doing all I can to ensure the two bills I have sponsored keep progressing through the labyrinth of our legislative system.
HB 2315, the Ste. Genevieve National Park conveyance bill has now been perfected on the House Floor and moves to its next step, which is to be placed on the House Calendar to be Third Read by the entire House assembly. It’s been a constant waiting game as it moves through each step of the legislation process, however, I have placed an emergency clause on the bill with the hope it will speed its progression up.
It was my pleasure to offer my very first piece of legislation HB 2315 on the House Floor! Ste. Genevieve National Park conveyance bill
HB 2552, which is my Medicaid bill, is also moving through the legislative process. This bill was put to a vote in the Children and Families Committee on Monday and passed on a 10 to 1 vote. I am very pleased that it passed out of committee because not all bills that are filed get assigned to a committee, much less get a hearing. The purpose of the bill is to assist Medicaid recipients to become independent and have the “dignity” of work by being able to provide for themselves.
Currently Medicaid recipients lose their benefits if they go to work. This “cliff” affect discourages people who are capable of working from getting a job. My bill eliminates the “cliff” affect by allowing recipients to continue to receive their Medicaid coverage but will also allow them to get a job and earn money.
Once their earnings surpass the Federal Poverty Level, or FPL, they will begin to pay for a small portion of their own Medicaid premiums through a fair, gradual payment schedule. In the beginning recipients will pay only 25% of their monthly premiums and be able to keep 75% of their earnings above the FPL. Once the recipient earns $6,012 per year above the FPL they will pay 50% of the monthly Medicaid premium and pocket 50%. After a recipient earns $12,012 per year over the FPL they will pay 75% of their monthly premium and keep 25% of their increased earnings above the FPL.
At this point, recipients may decide purchasing health care coverage in the open market serves their needs better and can choose to purchase commercial insurance, however it is entirely their choice. I anticipate between 15% to 20% of Medicaid recipients will participate in this new program. If it passes through the House and Senate the state of Missouri can save between $638 million and $977 million per year, depending upon how many recipients participate in the program.
These savings would then allow the state to have more money to fund raises for state employees, road and bridge construction, add more recipients to Medicaid and other programs that are currently underfunded including the Sheriff’s per diem fund. I am pleased this bill is one of the bills that continues to move through the legislative process.
Bill creating seclusion, restraint safeguards OK'd (HB 1568)
House members recently sent legislation to the Senate that will ensure the state has proper safety protocols in place for schools that utilize seclusion and restraint. The House approved a bill designed to protect the state’s most vulnerable children and protect the rights of parents.
Seclusion and restraint policies are meant to give educators an option to restrain or remove students who pose a threat to themselves or others. They are meant to be utilized as a last resort. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, they are most often used on students with disabilities or special needs.
The practice has generated controversy in Missouri and in other states across the nation. Currently, there is no federal law regulating the content of seclusion and restraint policies, and Missouri is one of 11 states that does not have protective laws for students with disabilities.
The legislation defines "restraint" and "seclusion." It also requires school districts, charter schools, or publicly contracted private providers to include in policy a prohibition on the use of restraint and seclusion for any purpose other than situations or conditions in which there is imminent danger of physical harm to self or others.
The bill also requires annual mandatory training for personnel who use seclusion and restraint, and reporting of occurrences of seclusion or restraint to parents and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 2120 specifies that within one year, every public water system in the state that uses an Internet connected control system must create a plan that establishes policies and procedures for identifying and mitigating cyber risk. The bill will help small communities prepare for disasters and other threats to the water supply by forcing advance preparation.
HB 1383 designates three time periods for health awareness. The month of May is "Mental Health Awareness Month.” The month of July is "Minority Mental Health Awareness Month." The month of September is designated as "Deaf Awareness Month" and the last week of September as "Deaf Awareness Week".
The bill helps people acknowledge mental health issues and begin to erase the stigma associated with asking for help, and also helps everyone understand that services are not widely available to address the needs of our population.
HB 1768 requires the Department of Economic Development to maintain a record of all federal grants awarded to entities for the purposes of providing, maintaining, and expanding rural broadband in the state of Missouri. There are currently over 1 million Missourians without access to broadband services. This bill will keep federal funds in Missouri for the purpose of expanding broadband access.
HB 1711 adds shelf stable packaged venison to the foods that a charitable or not-for-profit organization can distribute in good faith with limited liability arising from an injury or death due to the condition of the food. The bill will allow the Share the Harvest Program to provide meat sticks to the programs across the state, commonly known as the Buddy Pack Program, that send food home with hungry children on the weekend.
HB 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a medical alert notation placed on his or her driver's license or non-driver's identification card. The bill specifies the medical conditions that may be listed on the license or identification card. It will provide relevant information to police and first responders and ensure better medical treatment. Participation is voluntary. Privacy is also protected in a reasonable manner and consent to disclose information is required.
HB 1818 modifies the definition of "local effort" with regards to school funding, by removing fines from the calculation, beginning fiscal year July 1, 2021. The bill will address any issues that arise statewide from administrative orders or fines which will no longer affect the local effort calculation.
HB 1903 allows a school district that enters into an agreement with another district to share a superintendent to receive an additional $30,000 per year in state aid for up to five years. The bill directs districts to spend the additional compensation and half of the savings from sharing a superintendent on teacher salaries or counseling services. The change would take effect July 1, 2021. The bill will help districts share costs and resources including key personnel. Multiple states currently incentivize districts sharing and this bill would not be a mandate.
HJR 103 is a proposed Constitutional amendment that would, upon voter approval, establish a "Department of Defense" in charge of the Adjutant General appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, charged with providing the state militia and other defense and security mechanisms as may be required. 48 other states have this, a state "cabinet-level" position with a department to ensure safety and security.
It does not make sense that in a time of emergency or disaster that the adjutant general should have to go through the chain of command in the Department of Public Safety to be heard by the Governor or the Legislature.
HB 1419 designates August 31 of each year as "Random Acts of Kindness Day" to mark the beginning of suicide prevention awareness month in September. The day will help bring more attention to the problem of suicide and become a standard in creating positive community events.
HB 1454 requires the Missouri Veterans Commission to actively seek out, within every county and city within a county, business organizations that have available job opportunities and are interested in hiring veterans to fill those opportunities. The commission must collect contact information from such business organizations and display such contact information in a table on the commission's website.
The bill will help veterans find jobs in their area. The Veterans Commission only shows jobs available at the VA hospital on their website. If the bill passes, a database would be created to help veterans find jobs and apprenticeships.
HB 1414 requires the Children's Division within the Department of Social Services to complete a standard risk assessment within 72 hours of a report of abuse or neglect as part of its structured decision-making protocols.
HB 1896 adds provisions relating to background checks in the medical marijuana industry. The bill prohibits a state agency from disclosing to the federal government any information of a person who applied for a medical marijuana card. Under the provisions of the bill, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will require all employees, officers, managers, staff, and owners of marijuana facilities to submit fingerprints for criminal background checks to the State Highway Patrol.
DHSS is seeking statutory authority to conduct a federal background check for a medical marijuana facility application. Proponents testified that DHSS already has constitutional authority to conduct this background check. They also want to prevent felons and criminals from working in the medical marijuana industry. Supporters want to ensure that only people with integrity are in the industry.
HB 1682 prohibits the use of vapor products in any indoor area of a public school or school bus. The bill allows a school board to adopt additional policies relating to vapor products, and removes the penalty language from the current statute. There has been a marked increase in the number of students who have been caught vaping in schools and this bill would send a strong message that this vaping is harmful to student health and potentially dangerous.
HB 1804 requires the Department of Natural Resources to provide assistance to small businesses applying for permits by designating one or more people who are trained in the process to assist applicants. The permit process is cumbersome and complicated for smaller businesses and individuals. The department must be more helpful and forthcoming with what information is necessary to complete the permit applications and with alternatives for an applicant.
HB 1752 specifies that no law, ordinance, or rule may be enacted by any village, town, city or county to terminate, ban, or effectively ban, by creating an undue financial hardship, the job of working animals or animal enterprise. These provisions do not alter state or federal laws that regulate animal care, public health, and safety. The bill would allow reasonable regulations without terminating legitimate businesses.
HB 1744 requires the Department of Revenue to accept electronic versions of documents used to verify the Missouri residency of an applicant for a Missouri driver's license. The bill is necessary because an increasing number of financial transactions including monthly bill paying are done electronically and many people do not have the paper documents required to prove residency.
Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol
Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed March 2020 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the State of Missouri. He says “Here in the Show-Me State, we want to “show” the nation that Missouri embraces people with developmental disabilities as fellow citizens.”
It is my honor to serve as your State Representative for the 116th District.My office is available to you, please either call my office at 573-751-3455 or by email to dale.wright@house.mo.gov