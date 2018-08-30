Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Best Cooks I Know

Here's a correct recipe from last week's "Best Cooks I Know" featuring Elsie Stroud, plus one that was accidentally omitted. 

Enjoy!

Meatloaf:

  • 3 lbs ground beef
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 Tbs Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 cups oats
  • 1 Tbsp onion
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 tsp garlic salt
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • Roll into 3-inch balls in diameter (makes 18 meatballs)
  • Topping:
  • 2 cups ketchup
  • 1 tsp prepared mustard
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 11/2 cups brown sugar
  • (may need extra ketchup)
  • Pour topping over meatballs. Bake uncovered for one hour at 350 degrees.

Mandarin orange/pineapple cake

  • 1 box white or yellow cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 small can mandarin oranges
  • Mix cake mix, eggs, mandarin oranges (juice and all).
  • Bake in three 8-inch pans (greased and floured) for 25 – 30 mins at 350 degrees
  • Frosting
  • 1 can crushed pineapple
  • 1 box vanilla instant pudding
  • 1 carton Cool Whip
  • Mix pudding and pineapple. Fold in Cool Whip.
  • Chill for a short time before spreading on cake.
