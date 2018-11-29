The Farmington City Council met in regular session on Monday and approved the annexation of a piece of property on the western end of the city.
In July, two public hearings were held for property located at the northwest corner of Maple Valley Drive and West Liberty Street. The requests are for the annexation of the property into Farmington city limits, as well as a final record plat with a requested zoning of OA-1: Office and Apartment.
Tim Porter, director of development services, said at the July meeting the Planning and Zoning committee voted to accept the annexation request and final record plat.
The 14-and-one-half acre lot was, at that time, owned by Missing Dirt LLC of Springfield. Nick Dwyer, representing Dover Development of St. Louis, was on hand in July to present what his company intends to build on the property after the sale is finalized.
Dwyer said the company plans to build an assisted living care facility – Cedarhurst of Farmington – would be another one of the company’s facilities.
Council approved both requests following a second reading of the ordinances for the annexation.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said another lot will be available for future development.
“They had first petitioned for annexation and approval of the plat about four months ago,” Beavers explained. “But, the negotiations between the developer and the seller of the property stalled a little bit, so they had us hold back on (council) approval until they got those details worked out.
“We’re glad to have them in the community. We have a growing number of aging population in our region that needs to have this kind of care.”
Other administrative items included a first and second reading and council action on the seventh amendment to a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
Beavers explained this latest amendment relates to the acquisition property located south of the Farmington Regional Airport adjacent to Engler Park.
The family of the gentleman who owned the property sold the property to the city three years ago. The city administrator explained the city did not have the grant funding aligned at the time to be reimbursed for the sale.
The amount of the grant is more than $169 thousand for the city to be reimbursed for the purchase – approximately 90 percent of the city’s cost. The latest amendment brings the total amount of grants received by the city for this project to $1.7 million
“This money goes toward property acquisition, easement acquisition and structure removal for the airport (expansion),” he said.
In other reports, Finance Director Michelle Daniel noted the October sales tax numbers were up 6.9 percent from the previous year. She also presented a report to the council on LAGERs, the city’s employment retirement program.
During the public participation portion of the meeting, Commander Bud Davis of the Farmington VFW Post 5896 presented certificates of appreciation to Mayor Larry Forsythe and Beavers in recognition of their work in the city’s POW/MIA City designation.
Davis noted all the signs designation Farmington as a POW/MIA City are in place, thanks to a coordinated effort with the Am Vets Post, DAV, American Legion and Farmington Air Force JROTC Program.
“The POW/MIA recognition is something we do every year,” Davis said. “It’s something very dear to the veterans of the foreign wars to always remember those brave souls.”
Forsythe noted the designation was something “near and dear” to the hearts of himself and the city administrator.
“POW/MIA signs are something I want to be remembered by,” he said. “(The designation) is very important.”
Mayor Forsythe presented a proclamation to Carter Klusmeyer from Troop 483 in recognition of earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Klusmeyer is the son of Chris and Kathy Klusmeyer and is a sophomore at Farmington High School – involved in scouting for 10 years and completing his Eagle Scout requirement in September of this year.
He created 100 care kits for patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in honor of their commitment to his health and in memory of an audiologist who worked with him.
The council voted to cancel the second December meeting, since it was scheduled to fall on Dec. 24. The council will next meet on Dec. 13.
