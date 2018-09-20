Meeting in regular session on Sept. 13, the Farmington City Council held public hearings regarding programs and requests, heard a complaint from a city resident and heard reports from city committees.
The council first hosted public hearings for a planned development at 205 E. Karsch Boulevard submitted by Gary Romine, doing business as Show-Me-Rent-To-Own, on easements requests for three crosswalks on Karsch Boulevard and the performance of the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program, which is supported by a grant that “passes through” the City of Farmington.
The requested easements for the crosswalks are located at 625 W. Karsch Boulevard, 707 Walton Drive and 700-710 W. Karsch Boulevard.
City Financial Director Michelle Daniel gave the council an update on the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, which she said is a not-for-profit organization that has been in place for 35 years and includes 34 states.
Area schools that have benefited from the supporting grant include Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Caruthersville, Central, Charleston, Farmington, Kennett, Portageville, West County and West Plains.
Daniel said the city’s role in the grant is as a pass-through entity, meaning the grant funds are passed on from the city to the Missouri Community College Association for disbursement to qualifying school districts.
The program is focused on dropout prevention and job attainment for high school students.
The council next heard from a city resident who lives on Third Street, who said that a neighbor’s trash service has been causing problems for those living in the area.
“I really don’t know where to go with this,” the resident said, as he began describing the situation.
The resident said the neighbor is operating a trash service in a residential area, meaning he often brings home trucks dripping with trash and has unloaded a good deal of trash onto his own property, which has piled up and begun attracting varmints.
Farmington Development Services Director Tim Porter said the city had written the operator of the trash service several notices, and had only been licensed to operate accounting duties for the business from his home.
Mayor Larry Forsythe said the city would get to work on solving the problem, and apologized to the resident who presented the complaint.
“Ten years ago, the City of Farmington tried to get a citywide trash pickup service,” Forsythe said. “It did not go over well with the city, and we got all kinds of backlash from it. Now, we need to maybe look at it again in the future.”
Representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution were also present at the meeting for a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week for Sept. 17-23.
The council next heard reports from council committees, including public safety and public works.
Councilman John Crouch provided the report for the public works committee, saying that the committee had agreed to look at the intersection of Market Street and Maple Valley Drive.
“We agreed that there should be a traffic study in Maple Valley, at the intersection where First State Bank and CiCi’s Pizza is,” Crouch said. “We already have a problem and will have to rebuild that intersection because of a drainage problem that’s causing damage to pavement.
“We want to do a traffic study—if we’re going to spend some money fixing the intersection, we want to have the traffic study and understand what we need to do to improve traffic flows.”
Before adjourning the meeting, Forsythe took a moment to voice the city’s appreciation for Police Chief Rick Baker.
“I just want to say, I’ve been (on the council) 25 years and been through a few chiefs of police," Forsythe said. "I think Rick Baker is the finest the city has ever had, as far as his conduct and his loyalty to the City of Farmington. As long as I’m mayor, there will be a chief of police named Rick Baker.”
