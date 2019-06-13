The runner stats from the 2019 Country Days Stampede 5k held June 1 in Wilson Rozier Park have been announced. The top 10 finishers were:
First Place: Brayden Mullins, 15-19, overall male, 18.33.06; Second Place: Wyatt Eliott, 15-19, first place age division, 18:53.21; Third Place: Emily Harris, 20-29, overall female, 20.47.43; Fourth Place: Ralph Patterson, 15-19, second place age division, 21.35.43; Fifth Place: Logan Kiepe, 14 and under, first place age division, 22.30.62; Sixth Place: Lilly Earley, 14 and under, first place age division, 22.38.13; Seventh Place: Brianna Eaves, 15-19, first place age division, 22.46.04; Eighth Place: Matthew Starkey, 15-19, third place age division, 23:02.53; Ninth Place: Jordan Stone, 45-49, first place age division, 23:04.97; and Tenth Place: Caitlin Johnson, 30-34, first place age division, 23:58, 23.58.97
Other runners and their times are: Steven Quinton, 24:19.72; Nani Brewington, 24:44.68; Michael Ligons, 24:59.92; Reid Simmons, 25.21.53; Paul Hale, 25:25.06; Lauren Hale, 25:41.99; Everett Bosch, 26:01.39; Robert Bosch, 26:02.32; Lisa LaPlante, 26:17.53; Bruce Nail, 26:54.69; Joe Goff, 27:01.78; Mary Clark, 27:15.97; Emily Moore, 27:32.03; Garett Boatright, 27:51.12; Kayleigh Jackson, 28:07.41; Gage Whitener, 28:19.99; Brittany Blissett, 29:41.88; Brian Eaves, 29:55.22; Brian McNamara, 30:08.31; Tonya Govero, 30:52.25; Kevin Malugen, 32:14.48; Joseph Smith, 32:29.69; Jack Busse, 32:42.16; Rebecca Deason, 33.17.92; Carole Heil, 34:07.86; Lawana Starkey, 36:14.11; Rhonda Klump, 36:59.57; Tara Schrum, 39:47.18; Taylor Miller, 43:58.72; and Josie Swaringim, 48:14.91
