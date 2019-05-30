This article originally appeared in the Farmington Evening Press all the way back in August 1979. It was the second year of Country Days and things were really beginning to take off for the new event in a big way. Enjoy reading this look back from 40 years ago. — Editor
The big weekend has finally arrived — Country Days!
The festivities officially started this morning as local merchants began setting up displays of merchandise being offered for sale at low bargain prices. More merchants are expected to hit the sidewalks with merchandise tomorrow morning.
Approximately one dozen flea marketers will also be setting up displays in front of downtown stores who donated space for that purpose. Among those items being offered are baked goods, plaques, dolls, clothing, pictures, odds and ends and miscellaneous items.
An ice cream social sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will kick things off tonight at 6 p.m. along with a special performance by local songstress Kolleen Kay and the Wood Nickel Band, which also starts at 6 p.m. All of Friday night's activities will be centered between the St. Francois County Courthouse and Mercantile Bank, in an area that will be roped off for the occasion.
A square dancing demonstration will be given by the St. Francois Square Rounders at 7 p.m. tonight and that will be followed by musical performances by Natural Grass at 8 p.m. and Ray Lewis and the Westernnaires at 9 p.m.
Saturday will be filled with Country Days activities. Along with the merchant's sidewalk sale and flea market, an antique car show is slated to get underway at 8 a.m. and last until noon on the courthouse square. The Ozarks Foothills Antique Car Club will be presenting the show, which will feature approximately 12 antique beauties of yesteryear.
Over $13,500 worth of merchandise will be featured in the auction which will start at 10 a.m., also between the courthouse and Mercantile Bank. Paul and Vernon Bradley and Paul Lober have volunteered their professional services for the event, which will feature 135 items donated by local businesses. All money raised from the auction will go to help purchase and develop a future purchase and develop a future industrial site for the City of Farmington.
Four last minute items that did not appear on previously published lists include: two old typecases donated by the Farmington News; a $10 gift certificate from Carri's Style-A-Rama for Redkin beauty products; five rolls of roofing paper valued at $50 donated by Flat River Building Supply; and two electric curling irons valued at $14.88 each from Hair Designs Unlimited.
Also starting at 10 a.m. Saturday is the chicken bar-b-que, sponsored by the Farmington Jaycees. The chickens will be available at the Cecil M. Hulsey parking lot for $1.75 per half or $2.25 for a chicken plate, with pork and beans, chips and bread included along with the chicken. After 1 p..m. the chicken dinners will be available in Long Park, the site for the remainder of the day's activities.
The Jaycee Wives will be operating a concession stand downtown in the morning on Saturday and they too will be moving to Long Park in the afternoon.
They Jaycees have scheduled a wide variety of events for the whole family, which will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. Registration for all of the events will start at 10 a.m. at Hulsey's parking lot or at noon at Long Park. There will be a 25 cent entry fee for each event entered and the first place winners in each event will receive a trophy for their efforts.
Events being sponsored by the Jaycees and their respective starting times are as follows: turtle race, 1 o'clock; best-dressed turtle contest, 1 p.m.; horseshoe pitching contest, 1 p.m.; frog jumping contest at 1:30; egg-throw at 2 p.m.; pie eating contest at 3 o'clock; bike race at 3:30; parent-child obstacle course at 4:30; watermelon seed-spitting contest at 5 p.m. and a tug-of-war at 5:30.
The final Chamber-sponsored event will be the fiddler's contest set to get underway at 4 p.m., also in Long Park. Prize money of $100, $35 and $20 will be given to the top three finishers.
