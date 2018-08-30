Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Women's Connection Country Fair and Brunch will be held from 9:15 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church Tea Room, located at 403 W. Columbia.

Ladies are busy making delicious baked goods, delectable candies, craft items and needlework.

The Special Speaker for the event, Wanda Hanssen is from Peoria, Illinois. In her talk, "Riches to Rags", she tells about the exciting life of living in the "fast lane" with all the glitz and glory.

They owned their own private plane and flitted about in South America, Namibia, and as a top fashion model, she traveled around Europe and other countries. You'll be amazed why they moved to America and started a 1,000 colony bee/honey production and a gourmet French bakery and restaurant. They would later have five of them.

Make reservations/cancellations for this $10 brunch by calling Barb at 747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1264.

