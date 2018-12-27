The St. Francois County Commissioners unanimously approved the 2019 county budget when it met in session Dec. 18 for the last time this year.
Prior to the regular meeting, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich presented the proposed budget during a public session saying, “The 2019 St. Francois County Budget is a collaborative effort of all county offices to control expenditures and maintain a safe cash balance. For more than five months each line item was scrutinized and analyzed to formulate a conservative budget. Just as each household in this county tries to balance their income and expenses, we too take this annual task very seriously.”
According to Seiberlich, the county’s sales tax revenue was flat for 2018, but personal property and real estate tax revenue is currently running ahead of last year. Because of this he noted that his office took “a cautious approach” when preparing the budget.
He said, “We were reminded of the words of George Washington — ‘We must consult our means rather than our wishes.’ The arduous task of maintaining roads, protecting the citizens and operating a dozen offices and departments is reflected by the leadership of your county government through department heads. I am confident we will not overspend or waste the taxpayer’s investment, as this office will be vigilant in reviewing, investigating and monitoring all procedures, requisitions and spending over the next 12 months.”
Seiberlich summed up his presentation by informing the commissioners that the 2019 budget is projected with $30.1 million and expenditures of $23.9 million, which leaves the county with a balance of $6.2 million.
“I have submitted a letter of acceptance to the St. Francois County Commission and its citizens in accordance with the state law,” he said. “I’m honored to present the St. Francois County 2019 annual budget for their approval.
“The document was initiated by the county officeholders, amended with the recommendations of the commission and approved after the public hearing of Dec. 18 of this year. The leadership of St. Francois County has provided the fiscal responsibility, operational efficiency and financial transparency necessary to provide citizens with a sound county government.
“As a first-class, non-chartered county the budget process is governed by the revised statutes of Missouri 50.250 to 50.641. I would like to acknowledge the due diligence of Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet, the two ladies we have here representing our staff today, County Clerk Mark Hedrick and Treasurer Kerry Glore for their tireless efforts during this process that began in July 2018.”
Seiberlich completed his presentation saying that a copy of the budget is available for viewing online from the auditor’s page at sfcgov.org and the commission moved into regular session.
A motion made by Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson to accept the proposed 2019 budget was approved by himself, Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins and Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher.
Later in the meeting, the commission presented a framed certificate to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin, a Democrat, who lost his bid for re-election in the November election to Republican Melissa Gilliam.
The chamber was filled with almost the entire road and bridge department who came to bid farewell to Mark Hedrick who was attending his last meeting as county clerk. He is returning at the end of this month. County Clerk-Elect Kevin Engler will be sworn into office with other county officeholders in a ceremony set for Dec. 31.
