COVID-19 adjournment comes to an end

During this historic 100th General Assembly, Monday April 27, will always be known as the day the Missouri House of Representatives and senators returned to the Capitol to resume the people’s business after a month-long adjournment due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus!
While observing the guidelines set by the CDC, legislators are meeting to pass a budget for fiscal year 2021, by May 8th, as required by the Missouri Constitution. House members are perfecting bills on Monday and Tuesday, April 27th and 28th. The Senate will then take up the budget on Wednesday, April 29th, and send it to the governor for his signature by May 8th. In addition to passing a budget, other key bills will be heard. Due to the short time remaining, those bills should be ones already passed through committees and onto the floor of the House or Senate. We will stay in session until May 15th when we return to our home districts to work directly with the people back home until the 101st term begins.
HBs 1511 & 1452 allow license reciprocity for military spouses
This week Gov. Parson signed into law a piece of legislation meant to establish a system of reciprocity for military spouses that recognizes their occupational licenses granted to them in other states. Military spouses face considerable challenges when they relocate with their active duty partner, but finding a job in their licensed profession should not be one of them. This legislation eases that burden and improves the quality of life for military families living and working in Missouri.
The bill cuts bureaucratic red tape. Due to state variances in licensing criteria such as education, training, and experience, spouses with occupational licenses struggle to practice their profession in states where they are not residents. Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license.
This bill removes barriers that impede military spouse’s licensure and allows them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid, current license issued by another state or territory of the United States. Specifically, the bill allows military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri, provided the requirements from their home state are substantially similar to, or more stringent than, Missouri’s own requirements.
HB 2456 provides funding for essential health care services
Before returning home due to the COVID-19 outbreak House members approved an important piece of legislation that provides vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program. The Senate then gave the bill final approval and the governor has signed it into law. The legislation is anticipated to generate $1 billion in revenue for the state operating budget.
The bill extends, until 2021, the taxes designated for Ground Ambulance Service, Nursing Facilities, the Medicaid Managed Care Organization, Hospitals, Pharmacies, and the Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled Reimbursement Allowance program. These taxes are part of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program that was enacted into law in 1992. Under the program, hospitals and other medical providers provide funds to the state. Missouri’s Medicaid program then uses these funds to draw down matching federal dollars, and providers are reimbursed through appropriations from the federal funds.
Governor Parson announces additional expenditure restrictions
In response to the continued decline in state revenues resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson announced additional expenditure restrictions of $225 million, which will be added to the $180 million in budget restrictions previously announced on April 1. This round of restrictions reduces funding for the General Assembly, the Attorney General, as well as nine state agencies. These restrictions are necessary to ensure the budget is balanced as required by the Missouri Constitution and the state has the funds needed to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The full list of the governor's restrictions is available at the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2020-budget-information
The federal government passes another stimulus package
The US House and Senate passed another coronavirus relief package meant to rescue small businesses and help the beleaguered healthcare system.
The 25-page bill will scale up testing for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, provide financial relief to healthcare providers, and replenish a lending program for small businesses. The $484 billion legislation is the fourth for federal lawmakers.
The bill passed the Senate by voice vote last Tuesday and the House on Thursday and includes the following:
$320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and $60 billion for disaster loans. Officials say at the current rate the US is burning through $50 billion a day and will most likely wind up costing $1 trillion.
$25 billion to ramp up testing to create and manufacture new coronavirus tests and to test the US population to determine whether someone is, or has been, infected with the Novel Coronavirus. The bill leaves planning for testing and tracing people with the virus up to states, with $11 billion of the $25 billion going to states for this purpose. The rest of the funding would go to federal agencies, including research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration.
$75 billion for misc. classes of healthcare providers, including hospitals. How to allocate the funding will be left to the Department of Health and Human Services, but providers qualify if they've lost revenue after halting routine medical procedures or if healthcare workers are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.
Again, I want to thank all the frontline workers who make sure we are all safe and observing the CDC guidelines of wearing masks, when applicable, maintaining our 6’ distance between people, congregating in small groups only, and washing our hands frequently.
My best to all of you and please be safe in all your activities. The governor’s “Stay at Home” order will come to an end on May 3rd. Let’s all hope that we can then begin to return to our normal routines, open up our businesses, and put this pandemic in our rear view mirrors!
