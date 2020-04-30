COVID-19 adjournment comes to an end

$320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and $60 billion for disaster loans. Officials say at the current rate the US is burning through $50 billion a day and will most likely wind up costing $1 trillion.

$25 billion to ramp up testing to create and manufacture new coronavirus tests and to test the US population to determine whether someone is, or has been, infected with the Novel Coronavirus. The bill leaves planning for testing and tracing people with the virus up to states, with $11 billion of the $25 billion going to states for this purpose. The rest of the funding would go to federal agencies, including research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration.

$75 billion for misc. classes of healthcare providers, including hospitals. How to allocate the funding will be left to the Department of Health and Human Services, but providers qualify if they've lost revenue after halting routine medical procedures or if healthcare workers are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

Again, I want to thank all the frontline workers who make sure we are all safe and observing the CDC guidelines of wearing masks, when applicable, maintaining our 6’ distance between people, congregating in small groups only, and washing our hands frequently.

My best to all of you and please be safe in all your activities. The governor’s “Stay at Home” order will come to an end on May 3rd. Let’s all hope that we can then begin to return to our normal routines, open up our businesses, and put this pandemic in our rear view mirrors!

