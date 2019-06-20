{{featured_button_text}}
Cub Scout Pack 483 holds ceremony
Submitted photo

Farmington Cub Scout Pack 483 took part May 14 in its latest Bridging / Crossover ceremony at which Scouts bridging to their next ranks were celebrated for their accomplishment. The youth ate pizza and there were face painting ceremonies for each of the Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears and Webelos.

An Arrow of Light Ceremony was held for two of the Scouts — Nick Moore and Brayden Cooper, who earned the highest rank in Cub Scouts. They are now moving over to the Boy Scout Troop.

Pictured are, front row: Gregry Gasser III, Dean Koderick, Jaysen Benoist, Chayse Snyder, Elizabeth Schutte, Rajydin Lambert and Tobias Lee; second row: Lucas Anglin, Arturo Sosa, Reign Harris, Ezekiel Lee, Lillie Anglin, Rachael Pikey and Mason Folk; third row: Brynn Cooper, Shane Stacy, Sebastian Sosa, Nick Moore and Brayden Cooper; back row: Rothman Harris, Cynthia Pikey, James Pikey, Royce Harris, Sarah Renshaw, Greg Gasser II, Bryan Cooper, Charity Lee, Crystal Gasser and Clorinda Moore.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments