Cub Scout Pack 483 holds ceremony

Farmington Cub Scout Pack 483 took part May 14 in its latest Bridging / Crossover ceremony at which Scouts bridging to their next ranks were celebrated for their accomplishment. The youth ate pizza and there were face painting ceremonies for each of the Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears and Webelos.
An Arrow of Light Ceremony was held for two of the Scouts — Nick Moore and Brayden Cooper, who earned the highest rank in Cub Scouts. They are now moving over to the Boy Scout Troop.
Pictured are, front row: Gregry Gasser III, Dean Koderick, Jaysen Benoist, Chayse Snyder, Elizabeth Schutte, Rajydin Lambert and Tobias Lee; second row: Lucas Anglin, Arturo Sosa, Reign Harris, Ezekiel Lee, Lillie Anglin, Rachael Pikey and Mason Folk; third row: Brynn Cooper, Shane Stacy, Sebastian Sosa, Nick Moore and Brayden Cooper; back row: Rothman Harris, Cynthia Pikey, James Pikey, Royce Harris, Sarah Renshaw, Greg Gasser II, Bryan Cooper, Charity Lee, Crystal Gasser and Clorinda Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.