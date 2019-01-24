Try 1 month for 99¢
Dave Says

The problem with being impulsive

Dear Dave,

I have a problem with impulse spending. I switched to a debit card so that the money comes straight out of my checking account, but I still buy things I know I shouldn’t. Should I stop using the card?

Lauren

Dear Lauren,

Debit cards are great. You can’t spend money you don’t have with them like you can with a credit card, but you’ve still got to budget carefully and give a name to every single penny of your income. Otherwise, you can still overspend.

When I made the decision to get intentional with my money, I just used cash. It’s hard to spend it when you don’t have any on you. It’s a tough thing, I know, but you have to make a conscious decision to start living differently. You have to get mad at the things that steal your money a dollar or two at a time, and you have to put your foot down.

Try looking at your life as a whole, not a moment at time. All the moments you’re living right now will have either a positive or negative effect on your future. I decided I wanted the greater, long-term good, so I gave up on the short-term stuff.

Trust me, Lauren. The greater good is worth the sacrifice. But until you make that decision for yourself, you won’t do it.

—Dave

Doing without

Dear Dave,

In your mind, what’s the biggest thing a family can live without when it comes to getting control of your money and living on a budget?

Will

Dear Will,

On a regular, day-to-day basis, I think maybe the biggest and best thing you can eliminate is eating out. There are always the shiny things people can do without. Sometimes people sell a fancy car or boat, and get rid of a $600-a-month payment right off the bat. But it’s really not a good idea to be eating out when you’re broke. It really adds up.

I love a good restaurant, and I’ve got nothing against the industry. The problem, though, is that lots of people are struggling to pay their bills or set aside something for retirement because they’re eating out all the time. Most folks simply don’t realize how much money they throw away by heading to the drive-through for lunch or going out to dinner “once in a while.”

I want people to enjoy life, and a great part of that can be going out and having a meal with your family and friends. But if you’re experiencing financial issues, the only time you should see the inside of a restaurant is if you’re working there!

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including The Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 14 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.

