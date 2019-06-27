It’s only temporary
Dear Dave,
Should I still contribute up to the match to my 401(k) at work, like you recommend, if I’m in the process of trying to get out of debt?
Russ
Dear Russ,
Some people disagree with this stance, but my answer is no. I understand how important it is to take the match in a situation like that, but one of the things I’ve learned over the years is that personal finance is 80 percent behavior and only 20 percent head knowledge. In the short term, the power of focusing on changing your behavior and working hard to pay off debt will supersede the mathematics involved where your company match is concerned. In other words, if you stop saving temporarily, for just a year or so — and wipe out all your consumer debt — you’ll gain a tremendous amount of financial power. And this will be more beneficial to you than one or two years of your company match.
I’d never tell anyone to stop investing, or taking advantage of a company match, for several years. However, if you put it on hold for just a little while and clean up your debt mess — then go back to investing for retirement — you’ll reap many more rewards down the road. You’ll permanently change your financial behavior, and you’ll be able to invest even more for retirement and other things.
Good question, Russ!
—Dave
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.