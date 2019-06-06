If you can’t afford a 15-year mortgage…
Dear Dave,
Is there ever a time when a 30-year mortgage is better than a 15-year mortgage?
Julie
Dear Julie,
Let’s see, how should I put this? No! If you can’t afford a home on a 15-year mortgage, it means you can’t afford the house. Period.
If you currently own a house, and the only way to keep from being foreclosed on or going bankrupt is to refinance into a 30-year mortgage, you’d probably do that — but it doesn’t make it better than a 15-year mortgage. You’ll never hear me recommend a 30-year mortgage. I might tolerate one in an extreme situation, but I wouldn’t tell you to go get one.
Besides, why would you want to stay in debt for 30 years? Do you have a fear of winning with money? Are you feeling so generous toward the bank that you want to just hand them piles of cash every month for three decades?
The average millionaire in this country pays off their mortgage in 10.2 years. Do what smart people do, Julie. Do what people who win with money do. A 15-year, fixed rate mortgage is the only kind of home loan I recommend!
—Dave
Net worth and umbrella insurance
Dear Dave,
At what point, where your net worth is concerned, should you consider additional umbrella insurance?
Kyle
Dear Kyle,
You can buy an additional $1 million in liability insurance for your home and car for around $250 a year. Why would you want that? If you were a target. Why would you be a target? If you have a net worth of $500,000 to $1,000,000 or more. You might also be a target if you just have a really good income and make a lot of money.
In either case, you’d want to pick up a liability umbrella policy. Good question!
—Dave
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.