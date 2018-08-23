20 YEARS 1998
A civil suit was filed in St. Francois County Circuit Court contesting the primary vote and actions leading up to the Aug. 4 election of Sandra Wells as County Clerk.
JoAnn Mell, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination against Wells, filed an action claiming a series of infractions of election procedures both prior to and following the polling process.
Mell claimed that Wells failed to comply with sections of state law which govern the appointment of a bipartisan set of election deputies, failed to keep open the election authority’s offices at the “times designated,” and failed to appoint election judges equally from each major political party.
Huffy Bicycle Company laid off 40 employees at the Farmington plant. According to Plant Manager Steve Taylor, the reduction in workers was connected to the closing of the company’s Celina, Ohio plant.
30 YEARS 1988
The Farmington City Council would decide if a proposed one-half cent sales tax increase would be held in the November election to pay for a state-mandated water treatment plan.
Councilmen Dan Combs and Lindell Kennon were the only two councilmen opposed to the tax increase, but other council members maintained that, aside from a water rate increase, the tax increase was their only option.
Councilmen Ed Knight explained if the tax increase was not passed, the federal government could impose a fine of more than the $2 million cost of the project in order to force the city to comply.
40 YEARS 1978
Two new staff members were added to the Evening Press. They were John Adams and Gina Richardson. Adams worked previously for the Press and came here from the Casey, Illinois Daily Reporter.
Burglars who broke into the Farmington Municipal Swimming Pool got what they came for, but could have very easily wound up as cases for the coroner.
Burglars managed to pry open a door on the inside of the swimming pool compound. The door had been held shut by six large cylinders of chlorine gas dropped against it from the inside. They managed to move all 800 pounds of the tanks. They managed to take around $193.80 in cash.
50 YEARS 1968
Boy Scouts and leaders of Troop 483 in Farmington enjoyed an old-fashioned river swim on the Black River near Annapolis. The families enjoyed swimming in the river. An old rope swing provided the most fun for the boys, many of whom had never tasted the joys of grasping a rope high in an old tree, swinging out over the river and letting go.
A call to the St. Louis office of Puritan Fashions confirmed the rumors that the Farmington plant of the Puritan Fashions would close. Approximately 250 women and 35 men employed would be affected.
Several members of the Brothers of the Brush “ganged up” on a couple offenders and tossed them into the cool waters of the big tank set up on the courthouse lawn to dunk those who have not grown a beard or bought a lapel pin excusing them.
Jack Sebastian and Bill Merryman were caught and dunked. The "Brothers" reminded them that they still had time to grown a beard before the Fall Festival.
60 YEARS 1958
Private Rose M. Richards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Richards, Knob Lick was assigned to the Clerical Procedures and Typing Course conducted by the U.S. Women’s Army Corps School, Ft. McClellan, Alabama following eight weeks of basic training at the US Women’s Corps Center.
Private Richards was a 1958 graduate of the St. Joseph’s High School in Farmington.
In recognition of his outstanding job of recruiting over a period of several months, Boatswain’s Mate first class John F. Rose, USN, Farmington Navy recruiter, was presented with a 1957 U.S. Navy sedan. The keys to the car were presented to him by Lieutenant W. F. Russell, USNR, assistant to the officer in charge of the St. Louis Navy Recruiting District. The car would be used in the Farmington area.
The annual St. Francois County Fair was held this month with more entertainment and displays than any other year.
Darrell Plummer and his Ozark Buddies provided entertainment at the fair with the thrills of the midway furnished by the famous Rose City Rides of Cape Girardeau.
