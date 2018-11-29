30 YEARS 1988
Dick Dugal of Dugal’s Supermarket in Farmington received a "subpoena" from Project Graduation which requested he serve one hour in the McJail to raise month for the alcohol and drug-free graduation party for the 1989 seniors.
Farmington played hosts to a group of Chinese visitors during the group’s visit to the United States. The group toured Farmington Regional Medical Center, the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center and Trimfoot Shoe Company.
40 YEARS 1978
The owner of the Jefferson Hotel, which the Farmington Chamber of Commerce planned to buy and renovate for office space if an Urban Development Action Grant came through, said she would not sell the aging structure unless the chamber would meet her price.
Mrs. Viola Cleveland owned the structure and ran a boarding home. Cleveland was wanting to sell the structure moving into a smaller building.
The plans formulated by the city and the Chamber of Commerce called for the $610,000 grant to be used for the purchase and renovation of the hotel and the construction of a parking lot behind it. The renovated structure would contain office space also.
Burglars broke into the Farmington Middle School and would be able to "live high on the hog" for a while judging by the loot they managed to cart away.
The burglars managed to take 30 pounds of hamburger, ice cream and soda. The burglars used a glass cutter to cut a plexiglass window on the west side of the cafeteria area before cutting through a window on the south side of the structure to get into the teachers' lounge.
50 YEARS 1968
The Annual St. Francois 4-H Recognition Program was an occasion for members to receive awards.
Faye Worley received the Home Management Awardm Paul Pinkston the Swine Award and Kenny Kollmeyer the Dairy Award. David Ballard and Marie Graham received the “I Dare You” award. Mrs. Archie Douglas was recognized for 20 years of voluntary service. Mrs. Theron Worley received the Yount Cashion Memorial Award. Becky Westmeyer received Public Speaking Award and Faye Lee Worley received the Key Award.
County clothing medal winners were Nancy Kollmeyer, Fran Pope, Anna Marie Graham and Joan Eaves.
Henry M. Beck of Farmington was injured when the farm tractor he was operating at his home overturned. He was clearing a vacant lot near his residence. He sustained severe bruises and recuperated at home.
A traffic accident occurred on Highway 67 when a 1961 Chevrolet Pickup truck pulling a house trailer overturned on the highway leaving the driver uninjured. The driver was enroute from Columbia to Memphis, Tennessee.
60 YEARS 1958
The last 8th grade graduation ceremony is to be held for the Farmington Public Schools. There will be no graduation in the future for eighth graders.
Grades 10, 11, and 12 would be moved to the new senior high school building, with the high school building being made into a junior high school housing 7th, 8th and 9th grades.
The state also changed the attendance requirements for Missouri school children. All children must attend school until they are 16 years of age.
Mr. Prince of the Prince Distributing Co., manufacturers of all type of fencing, from Farmington, New Mexico landed at the Farmington Airport. They had nothing but praise of the CAA station, Ozark Motel and Restaurant and the airport facilities. He flies about 150 hours a month and planned to make Farmington a regular stop when in this part of the country.
