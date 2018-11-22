30 YEARS 1988
A Farmington real estate broker was very disappointed with the city council’s rejection of his subdivision plan and was contemplating legal action as a result of the decision. Dennis Pogue, owner of United Real Estate in Farmington asked the city council to submit to him in writing the reason the council rejected his plans to approve an addition to Smith’s Southgate subdivision. Approval would have resulted in 24 homes that would eventually be built around cul-de-sacs in the subdivision.
Pogue stated he had spent “hundreds and hundreds” of dollars in engineering fees.
Farmington Mayor Ron Stevens voiced similar surprise that the subdivision was not approved, adding “I can’t understand why there was no opposition in the public hearing and (the plans) received a positive approval from Planning and Zoning, that got voted down by the council.”
The apparent misgiving the council had toward the Southgate Subdivision involved Pogue’s approach to handle the excess water that would be generated by the additional residences.
Pat Kinkead was selected as Employee of the Month for October at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, according to SMMHC officials.
Dr. Stephen Forsythe, a staff physician at Mineral Area Regional Medical since 1979, was elected to the center’s board of trustees.
40 YEARS 1978
Burglars got inside Leonard’s Studio, 120 E. Columbia and made away with more than $5,000 in merchandise and cash. Cameras, field glasses and cash was taken. Entry was gained through a boarded-up window and they took the bottom half of the window off.
Members of the Farmington Assembly Church of God dedicated their new church building, with most of the members driving nails and painting walls during the two-year construction.
Father Jerome O. Reisch, pastor of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, suffered a heart attack and died. He was 50 years old.
50 YEARS 1968
Life Scout Edward Lee Mell of Troop 483, Farmington, was awarded his church’s religious award for Boy Scouts, the Pro Dei et Patria (God and Country) medal and citation at the close of the worship service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Farmington.
This was the first Lutheran Boy Scout Religious award was presented in Farmington. Edward is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Mell.
The fourth annual Farmington Senior High Thanksgiving Tournament scheduled seeded Farmington Knights second in the tourney against North County. Players on the team were Carsten Basler, Gary Johnson, Russ Weiss, Jim Leonard, David Hager, Dale Hughes, Randy Abbott, Mike Hopkins, Dean Morris, Eddie Dickey, Ron Vessell, Larry Seal, Manager John Moore, and Coach Murphy Thomas.
Vonnie Yeager was crowned Queen of the Future Farmers’ Barnwarming held at the high school cafeteria. She was crowned by Kenny Kollmeyer, FFA President, and escorted by Kenny. The attendants were Chris Rogers, escorted by Billy Ragsdale; Debby Richardson, escorted by John Sloan and Barbara McDaniel, escorted by Tim Kollmeyer.
60 YEARS 1958
Farmington High School Volleyball Squad for 1958 included: Sharon Hunting, Gay Hunting, Judy Tessereau, Bonnie Cowley, Mary Schramm, Kay Ruble, Norma Honerkamp, Martha McKelvey, Mary Ann Rickus, Eva Jane Harrington, Nelma Becker, Beulah Harrington, Martha Crites, Barbara Tessereau, Karen Griffin, Kay Starnes, Sylvia Cleve, Bessie Smith, Dorothy Tawfall, Beverly Kennedy, Joan Williams, Joan Bennett, Sue Botkin, Ruth Ann Herbst, and Sharon Von Fange. Coach was Lafey Armentrout.
Glen H. Patt purchased Jones Camera Store from Alfred Jones. The business name was changed to Glen’s Camera Store.
Playing at the Ritz was "The Vikings," starring Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Ernest Borgnine and Janet Leigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.