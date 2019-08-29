30 Years – 1989
■ Ed Trainor joined the staff of the Farmington Press Advertiser as managing editor. Trainor came from Trumann, Arkansas, where he was publisher of the Trumann Democrat.
■ The Farmington Swim Team ended their season on a winning note with the team winning a majority of their meets and placing second in their conference. Most valuable swimmers were Seth Hannebutt, Lori Barnard, Valerie Thomure and Sherri Whitman. The coach was Art Daniels.
■ Residents of the Fleur de Lis Nursing Center were resting comfortably after being evacuated from the center when a small fire broke out. According to the administrator, the fire was caused by lightning striking the roof area and came through the attic and immediately caught fire. The facilities sprinklers were able to put the fire out.
■ Authorities working on the case of a missing Fredericktown girl released descriptions of two suspects in the case. Authorities were seeking information regarding two suspects operating a full-size, dark green, four-door station wagon, with lighter colored primer spots behind the rear door on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver was described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, shoulder length brown hair and mustache, with notable scars. The passenger was described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, slim build and shoulder-length dark hair which was balding on top.
40 Years – 1979
■ The exploits of the Red Baron legendary air ace of World War I appeared in Farmington. The pilot was flying a Boeing Stearman open-cockpit biplane rebuilt and repainted to resemble the Red Baron’s original Fokker triplane. He was attired in goggles, leather helmet and flowing silk scarf reminiscent of early flying garb and was a guest of honor at a reception for the grocery trade following the fly-in.
■ The increase in the prime lending rate by major banks across the nation had little meaning for local financial institutions. Bob Lewis of the Mercantile Bank said the prime interest rate, which zoomed to a record 12 ¼ percent was used primarily by the nation’s larger banking institutions for corporations.
■ Mel Carnahan, an attorney from Rolla and candidate for Missouri state treasurer, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club. Carnahan was the House Majority Leader during the 72nd session and was awarded “Outstanding Democrat in the House” by his colleagues.
■ The Farmington Fire Department collected donations on Ste. Genevieve Avenue, Washington Street and at Walmart for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.
50 Years – 1969
■ Official groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the new 20-acre Mineral Area Shopping Plaza at City Route 67 and Potosi Street in the northwest section of Farmington.
■ Walmart signed a lease for approximately 40,000 square feet, the Kroger Food chain signed for a 15,000 square foot space and the Gasen Drug Company signed for 9,350 square feet. Present at the groundbreaking ceremonies were Mayor Walter Giessing; Sam Walton, Walmart president; Jack Rixman, CB Stern, Duane Aubuchon; Adam Henry Jones of Jones Development Company; and Harry Denman, Farmington Chamber of Commerce president.
■ Earlier in the year the Kiwanis Club voted to give $500 to the new Farmington Community Hospital for equipment they might need. A check for the $500 was presented to Dr. R. A. Huckstep by Kiwanis President Norman Politte with Clayton, vice-president, also in attendance at the presentation.
■ Knob Lick Assembly of God Church held their homecoming with a basket dinner.
■ During the last four weeks there were more than half a dozen attempts to escape from the old St. Francois County Jail. Prisoners were able to remove four large bolts securing the main door and only simply prying on the loose lock separated them from freedom. Then deputies discovered that three steel bars on an outside window had been sawed through. After searching, deputies found five new hacksaw blades, a steel bar capable of being used as a tool or weapon, an eight-inch piece of pipe, a crescent wrench hanging in a pipe from a clothes hanger and many other pieces of useful or lethal metal.
60 Years – 1959
■ Farmington has a new industry — Mid-States Laundry Service, a linen and laundry service. Mid-States is located in an old laundry landmark building where The Farmington Laundry operated for many years by Mr. Gentes. Twenty-five employees were on the payroll upon opening of this business.
■ Miss Judith Ann Brewer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm T. Brewer, of Farmington, graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis. Miss Brewer was one of 66 graduates at the ceremony.
70 Years – 1949
■ The Farmington Cubs scheduled what was to be a top baseball attraction for them when they met a team known as the St. Louis All-Stars at Wilson Rozier Park. The All-Stars claimed to have seven former minor league players on their roster and others of equal caliber.
■ The Coffee Shop at the St. Louis Hotel was opened under the management of Norma Klober and Estelle Landers. Mrs. Klober and Mrs. Landers worked previously for seven years at the Esquire Grill.
■ The St. Francois County Sheriff's Office has cracked down on punchboard and other gambling operations going on. Sheriff Dewey Smallen and deputies confiscated equipment and prizes from three establishments in the county. The places where the gambling devices were found were Frank Valo’s confectionery, Shell Stations operated by Delbert Hurst at Iron Mountain and the Wichman Garage in Doe Run. The prizes confiscated were rings, watches, cameras, mantel ornaments, radios, electric clocks, pen knives and other knick knacks.
