30 Years – 1989

■ Norman and Mary (Berry) Oetker and their five children moved to Farmington after working as missionaries in the hills of Thailand with the Mong people. Actually, this was the third time in 10 years that the Oetkers lived with the Mongs, working as missionaries. When in Thailand they lived in huts with dirt floors, a hole in the roof and no electricity. Things that people in America depend on every day they did without.

■ Santa arrived at the Winter Wonderland at Long Hall. Santa welcomed all little girls and boys with their wish lists.

■ The city of Farmington installed a new generator behind city hall to use as a source of power in emergency situations.

■ Country Mart, a 40,000 square foot supermarket, came to Farmington. Bob Hufford who owned 15 of the 31 stores stated that the new Farmington store was built on four acres off Karsch Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Farmington. The new store replaced the Town and Country supermarket located at 1014 Ste. Genevieve St. in the Lee’s Furniture building.

40 Years – 1979

■ FFA members Roy Berghaus, Dennis Crawford, Cheryl Glatt, Jamis Herbst, Mary Schlosser, Steve Steffan, Scott Beabout, Chuck Cashion and Kenny Graham, advisor, attended the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. Over 22,000 members attended the 52nd Convention.

■ The Farmington Fire Department, with aid from Doe Run Department, were called to the home of H.B. Redmond, located off Highway EE. The home and its contents were a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze.

■ Sheriff Jim Hickman was called to assist the FBI in what became a sizeable operation getting into organized crime involving stolen cars. The FBI was contacted by the sheriff after deputies uncovered what was a cache of vehicles, including one possibly from another state on a farm off Aulsbury Chapel Road. Deputy Clinton Coplin arrived at the scene where he located a late model 4-wheel drive pickup. The pickup checked out to belong to someone in High Ridge and it was later returned to its rightful owner. The owner of the property on Aulsbury Chapel Road was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. It was noted later that other vehicles had been stolen from the area and some had been reported burned or left running after stolen.

■ The Farmington Knightettes defeated Ste. Genevieve for the championship of the Farmington invitational. Team members were Teresa Thomas, Shelly Stanley, Debbie Downs, Lisa McClaskey, Cindy Kirk, Debbie Harrison, Gladys Ammonette, Leann Beabout, Lori Mell, Beth Detring and Anita Ratcliff.

50 Years – 1969

■ The home of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Kinney of Knob Lick was completely destroyed by fire. No injuries were reported.

■ The future Farmers of Farmington High School had their annual Barnwarmin’ in the Doe Run Gym, with President Kenny Graham crowning Susan Ely queen.

■ “Hap” Antoine and Robert Brooks were named winners of a midwestern parts and service award by American Motors Co. As the winners they received an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.

■ The employees of The Farmington Press News and County Advertiser were entertained with a turkey dinner in the banquet room of the Empire County Club. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Denman sponsored the event, serving a meal and gift exchange with families.

■ Mr. and Mrs. Charles Keith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Libertyville Christian Church basement with family and friends.

60 Years – 1959

■ Seven members of the I.O.O.F. Lodge for over 50 years that were honored at the annual roll call were Dave Laws, 53 years; Fred Gillespie, 65 years; P.G. Rickus, 56 years; Bert Beard, 60 years; Charles Sebastian, 57 years; Dan Draper, 57 years; and Fred Karsch, 53 years.

■ John R. Belken, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Belken, Rt. 3, Famington, enlisted in the US Army for a period of three years. He enlisted directly for the Central Office Telephone repair course.

■ The Farmington Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Home Lighting Contest for the Christmas season. The judging took place between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. A total of $100 was given in cash prizes for the most appropriately and artistically decorated homes.

70 Years – 1949

■ The Farmington Knights beat the Advance Hornets in a close contest here in the first game of the season 49-43.

■ Three organizations, together with interested citizens, who had been fighting the project of the US Army Engineers to build three more dams — this time affecting nearby counties — had their chance to state their objections to the projects at hearings. The three dams that were under discussion were the Cedar Hill Reservoir on the Big River; the Meramec Reservoir on the Meramec; and the Borbeuse Reservoir on the Borbeuse.,The dam on the Meramec near Sullivan would flood 22,400 acres of land; the Borbeuse would flood about 13,800 acres; and the Big River dam would flood 13,700 acres. The Army Engineers said that the proposed three dams would provide flood control; increase low-water flow in the interest of sanitation and water supply; provide recreation facilities and wildlife conservation; and store water for release when needed to increase the low-water flows in the Mississippi River.

■ The new Kroger Store located in the old Fitz Chevrolet garage at the corner of Liberty and N. Washington held its formal opening.

