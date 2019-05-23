30 Years – 1989
Kathie Nelson read a tribute to the late Nan Weber during a memorial service at Dean Danieley Park in Farmington. Nan Weber was the founder of the first garden club in Farmington and very active in local and statewide conservation efforts.
Two boxwoods were planted at the park by the city of Farmington.
Reverend William Miller, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Farmington was named a Walter Pope Binns Fellow by William Jewell College in Libertyville. Miller was among five Baptist leaders named Binns Fellows during the Walter Pope Binns Lecture Series.
The Libertyville Christian Church celebrated its 167th anniversary. Libertyville is 9 miles south of Farmington.
Sherri Yeager, daughter of Sarah and Phillip Yeager of Farmington was the first student in two decades to graduate from Farmington High School in a wheelchair. Sherri had cerebral palsy and was confined to a wheelchair.
Yeager’s mother stated they had a good relationship with the administrators and teachers in the Farmington school district and with Cindy Presnell, director of special services for Farmington schools.
40 Years – 1979
Seventeen eighth graders celebrated their graduation from St. Joseph School in Farmington.
A Farmington man found out that it doesn’t pay to borrow gasoline from another’s gas tank during a fuel shortage and especially doesn’t pay when you are being watched by a Farmington Police Offivcer.
It happened on the Town and Country Supermarket parking lot on Ste. Genevieve Avenue when a car pulled over to the side of the road and opened his trunk and took out a hose and a gas can and began to siphon gasoline out of the truck. Then went back over to his vehicle and put the gas into his own car. It was at this point that the Farmington police officer moved in and arrested the gentlemen. Suspect was an 18 year old Farmington resident.
It was voted by the Farmington City Council that the one-way streets in Farmington would stay.
Two hundred and seventeen Farmington High School Seniors prepared for Commencement exercises.
Three employees and a nursing home resident staged mock hold ups in an effort to raise money for the purchase of a van to transport residents of Fleur de Lis Nursing Home. The gang of desperados made several hold ups and hit Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan as one of their locations and received a donation toward the purchase.
50 Years – 1969
George Boyd formerly of Farmington was selected for inclusion in the 1969 edition of Outstanding Athletes of America. Outstanding College Athletes of America is an annual biographical compilation featuring the accomplishments of young athletes who prove themselves outstanding in sports campus activities and curriculum. Boyd attended McNeese State College of Lake Charles, Louisiana where he received this recognition.
More than $200,000 of personal services money for Farmington State Hospital was cut by the Senate Appropriations Committee in its recommendation to the Senate.
Personal services involved salaries for employees in the hospital system.
Jane A Roberts, wife of Cecil Roberts passed away. Mrs. Roberts was active in the Farmington community for years and her husband in the operation of the Farmington Press, and later in the Midwest Broadcasting System, parent company of Radio Station KREI and other stations.
New businesses in Farmington were Cavanaugh Realty Company and the opening of the Bakery Department of Heck’s IGA Foodliner.
60 Years – 1959
The Farmington baseball team took a 6-4 game from Zell at Wilson Rozier Park with Snyder pitching a seven-inning no hitter. Snyder struck out 12 batters and walked none.
A campaign for $150,000 for the Presbyterian Home for retired people was underway as the Board of Trustees laid out the plans.
The initial goal is the first part of the $500,000 required to complete the project hoping the main building can be started before the end of 1959.
The Presbyterian Home for retired people will be a distinctive retirement home for about sixty men and women. A modern, attractive, fireproof building would be built near the center of a tract of 20 acres of land. Plans would be later to build a number of cottages on the grounds for the use of couples who desire to have their own homes and still enjoy the facilities and privileges of the home.
Eighty six seniors would graduate from Farmington High School with awards and diplomas being given.
Some award recipients would be: Merit Award cups were Sandra Foreman, Dorothy Tawfall, Betty Shaw, Nancy Karsch and Wayne Blumenberg.
Poetry awards went to Lelilah Rickus, Judy Francis and Stuart Landrum. Boys State Awards went to Rusty Straughan, Tommy Laws and Bud Sheets.
