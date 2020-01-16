30 Years – 1990
■ Improvements at historic Long Memorial Hall in Farmington remained a top priority of the Downtown Farmington Organization. The group reaffirmed their commitment to the project and established fund raising objectives. Revisions planned are improving the lighting of the stage area; installing a modern sound system; air conditioning the hall; sound proofing the facility; purchasing new chairs to accommodate patrons of events held there and purchasing a removable rug. They also checked the structural integrity of the building to assure that Long Memorial Hall is sound and would accommodate the improvements.
■ One arrest was made and investigation took place into a series of false bomb threats that were made to Farmington schools and businesses in the Farmington area. Besides the schools, bomb threats were made at Walmart Supercenter, Terry and Margie’s Pub, Dugal's Supermarket and Head Quarters Barber Shop.
■ Several supporters and well-wishers attended ground breaking ceremonies for the new Family Practice Medical Office for Dr. James Moore and Dr. David Chapman being built near the proposed site for the new Maple Valley Shopping Center.
40 Years – 1980
■ Inflation, high interest rates and the hesitancy of people to venture into building a new home all had an enormous effect on the small number of building permits issued this year for new residences in Farmington, according to Building Inspector Duane Johnson. Compared to 1978, building permits for new residences decreased 50 percent in 1979.
■ The contingent of Farmington firemen was brought to a total of 21 Monday night, Jan. 7, when three new members of the department were commissioned. At the department's regular training session, the names of Thomas W. Johnson, Mark Allen and Paul C. Will were added to the list of men willing to help protect property and save lives in Farmington and environs.
50 Years – 1970
■ An announcement was made of the purchase by Interco, Inc. of Biltwell Company, Inc., men’s slacks and walk shorts manufacturer, who had a plant employing more than 200 people in Farmington.
■ The Reverend Gordon Monk, superintendent of the Presbyterian Home for Children of Missouri, was elected president of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance at the annual meeting.
■ An estimated 200 were in attendance at the annual banquet of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce where Harry Denman and Dean Danieley were installed as president and vice-president. New board members named were Bill Cooper, Cooper Oil; John Martin, Sales representative Mo Natural Gas; Mayor W.K. Giessing and Superintendent of Schools, Ray Henry.
60 Years – 1960
■ Paul B. Stewart Jr, Sonarman third class, USN, son of Paul Stewart, Sr. of Farmington, returned to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, aboard the escort destroyer USS Carpenter after a five-month tour of duty with the US Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific.
■ A free variety show and an old fashioned pie and cake supper was held in the Doe Run High School gymnasium. The affair was sponsored by the Doe Run Park Board. Some of the talent in the variety show was Zimmerman String Band, the Gospel Rangers, Shrum Gospel Singers, the Smith duet, the Hampton singers and the Williams Brothers.
■ The twins of the week were Glynn and Lynn Brownlee sons of Mr. and Mrs. D. E. Brownlee, 1 N Jefferson St., Farmington.
■ Cecil M. Hulsey of Gower & Hulsey purchased the interest of Mrs. Lucy Gower Smith. Cecil had been in the general insurance business for 14 years and the past 11 as a partner with Mrs. Smith.
70 Years – 1950
■ Farmington was dealt some ice and snow and the main thoroughfare was packed with ice. Crews worked with a combination scraper and loader and dropped scoopfuls of packed snow into a dump truck on West Columbia Street opposite of the courthouse.
■ The Farmington Knights held onto their unbeaten record by winning their eleventh game of the season beating the Bismarck Indians 48-22. Those scoring points for Farmington were Keathley 10, Mell 10, Higgs 7, Detring 6, Ogilvie 4, Tessereau 4, Roberts 3, Kono 1, Francis 1.
■ Farmington High School Futures Homemakers of America presented a musical called “The Nifty 90s versus Fantastic 50s.” The revue featured dance members and choir with solo numbers performed by Norma King, Buford Frances, Jim Roberts, Alvin Reeder, Peggy Frazer, Frances Kollmeyer, Donald Hunt, Clara Grandhomme, Betty Bryant and Bob McLaren. Comedy skits were performed by Goldie Pogue, Delores Simpson, Martin Griffin, Gordon Kono, and Lonzo Stewart.
