30 Years – 1989
■ An open meeting was set for St. Francois County elected county officials to meet to decide the pay scale for their offices effective 1991. Many county office holders would be up for re-election before any salary changes go into effect.
■ Farmington police arrested two men at the Farmington Correctional Center and charged them with possession of marijuana over 35 grams and attempt to distribute marijuana. Andrew Jackson Sales and Larry Gene Patterson of Sikeston were the gentlemen arrested. A witness observed them trying to throw marijuana over the prison fence.
■ Knightline dads rehearsed their routine for the second annual Knight Line Variety Show which was to be held at the Truman Auditorium.
■ The Farmington City Council viewed a presentation on the installation of a 911 emergency system. There are two types of 911 systems: the D-911 system that provides the dispatcher with the number of the phone the emergency call was made from and the E-911, which provides the name, address and telephone number. E-911 provides a lot more tools to the dispatcher and any prank 911 calls can be traced.
40 Years – 1979
■ The Farmington Fire Department was dispatched to a trailer behind the L and J Boarding Home. The trailer was unoccupied and was completely destroyed.
■ Iranian demonstrators threatened to execute some 60 Americans held hostage if the US government tried to take them.
“Any military or non-military attempt by the US or its agents in Iran to free the American spies held as hostages in their embassy would cause their immediate execution,” the demonstrators stated.
America’s chief representative in Iran, Charge d’Affaires L. Bruce Laingen, was negotiating with Bazargan’s government at the Foreign Ministry when demonstrators seized the embassy and demanded extradition of ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was hospitalized in New York. The US government refused to meet the demand.
■ Deron Boyer of Farmington was the repeated winner of the Press football contest. He was the only contestant to correctly pick all 13 winners and picked up the $10 first prize.
■ Farmington’s own Plummer family played music and traveled around singing for crowds of people. The group consisted of Darrell Plummer, Jim Plummer, Rosie Plummer, Melodie Plummer and several of the children. In 1973 they opened a music theater known as Plummer's Theater.
Darrell Plummer opened a service station with his brother Jim in 1956. The station was located on what is now the site of St. Francois County Savings and Loan. Then Darrell went into business with his brother Jim at Gamble’s Hardware Store, which is still in business today.
50 Years – 1969
■ The Farmington Knights celebrated their homecoming with a smashing victory over the Potosi Trojans 55-6.
■ Sheila Cresswell was crowned homecoming queen. Her escort was Keith Hall. Retiring queen was Pat Politte. Miss Cresswell’s attendants were Linda Pothetos and Lana Rickus.
■ Bids for the Farmington Middle School were all in excess of budget figures and were rejected by the board of education. Three general contractors and 11 mechanical contractors presented bids. Further study of the bids indicated that differences were too great to make contract negotiation possible. They were asked to design and make rebid.
■ Farmington’s new librarian was Joyce Barnett. Joyce was born and reared in England and consequently possessed a most beautiful voice speaking with the English accent. People loved to call the library and come into the library just to hear her speak.
■ James Wooldridge had an unusual assignment of playing twin brothers in Jean Anoullhs’ “Ring Round the Moon,” the “charade with music” which would be the attraction at Farmington Junior High School Auditorium for three performances.
60 Years – 1959
■ The firearms deer season ran from Nov. 16-21. Successful hunters will not have to be checked this year as there would not be any deer check stations. The seal which has been attached to the deer in the check stations in past years is now attached to the hunter’s deer tag and should be placed on the deer in the proper place immediately.
■ State Senator George Spencer of Columbia was the guest speaker at the monthly dinner meeting of the St. Francois County Democratic Club and announced his candidacy for the office of attorney general in the 1960 elections.
■ Union Electric Home Economist Betty Huyck presented the cooking demonstration at the I.G.A. Cooking School. Phil Pardon, Union Electric representative and Thomas Nurse, city planner assisted St. Joseph High School juniors with their chosen Planned Progress project for this year.
The project was Land-Use Planning for Farmington. The class made surveys and contacted residents and asked them their situation in their immediate vicinity regarding desirable or undesirable businesses and were asked for suggestions for improvements in our town. The entire class worked on the surveying and tabulating results.
70 Years – 1949
■ With no sign of a settlement of the 45-day-old coal strike, the situation here is getting desperate as it is impossible to obtain coal from local dealers. Many homeowners have been forced to burn wood in coal stoves and furnaces.
■ Four men and two women were arrested for being involved in a long series of burglaries in St. Francois and in Washington counties. The group; Monte Hurt, Gene Montgomery, Orville Harrington, Dwight Burns, Rosemary and Margaret Bennett admitted to numerous robberies where large quantity of items were taken.
■ The Principia High School football team retaliated for a defeat handed them last year by the Knights with a similar score as that of last year — 12-6. It was the third loss for the Knights this season, their record being four victories and three defeats.
