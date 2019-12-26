30 Years – 1989
■ A Christmas Day automobile accident claimed the life of a Doe Run woman. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim pulled out from Birch Street, in Doe Run, into the path of a car on Route W. The victim was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
■ Farmington V.F.W. presented savings bonds to Farmington High School students Kym Huff, Elizabeth Jokerst and Mike Hull for being the winners in the Voice of Democracy essay contest. First prize was a $1000 savings bond; second prize, $500; and third prize, $250.
■ The Farmington Knights Wrestling Team won against Flat River Central 42-29. Some of the team members were Alex Cason, Ben Amsden, Eric Burlbaw, John Krause, Doug Savage, Scott Ratliff, Wade Webb, Joey McClintock, Matt Bailey and Terry Kramer.
■ The Farmington Police Department received the AAA Auto Club Pedestrian Award. At the award presentation were Patricia Joan Mell, AAA representative; Jerry Rieffer, AAA representative; Bob Oder and Curt Davis.
40 Years – 1979
■ Two men wearing ski masks, one with a gun, entered Politte’s Grocery Store on Old Highway 67 and robbed the store of about $60. There were no leads in the robbery other than a description of the truck and driver. Other thefts occurred in the county, including Vernon Maxon who reported the theft of his 1972 Lincoln. Another theft of a 1977 tractor trailer, a seven-foot brush hog and a three axle steel trailer were taken from Cletues N. Comte’s home.
■ An automobile accident involving injuries took place three miles east of Farmington on Highway 32 when the wheel of a 1968 Chevrolet driven by Robert Thompson of Weingarten dropped off the pavement, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Thompson’s vehicle struck a culvert which caused the vehicle to overturn. Minor injuries occurred to the occupants.
■ It was a disappointing game for the Farmington Knights when the Ste. Genevieve Dragons dealt them a 60-57 game. It was the first victory of the season for Ste. Genevieve.
■ Parks and Recreation workers with the city of Farmington filled the city’s skating rink in the hope that cold weather would soon freeze the water into a skating surface.
50 Years – 1969
■ The Central Holiday Tournament opened with Fredericktown given the first seed in the Fourth Annual Tournament. Central was seeded second, Farmington third and Potosi fourth.
■ Marine Corporal Lawrence Hunt III — husband of the former Judy Gruner — served with the Communications Support Company, a unit of the newly created Fifth Marie Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) at Camp Pendleton, California.
■ Mr. and Mrs. L.C. McHenry received notification from the Commandant, US Military Academy, West Point, that their son Charles McHenry was placed on the dean’s List for superior academic performance during the first semester, Plebe year. Charles had an average grade point average of 3.83 out of a possible 4.0.
■ A Farmington resident was killed as a result of a family fracas at the home of his brother-in-law. The deceased had gone to the home of his brother-in-law looking for his wife and baby. His wife was not there, but he tried to take the baby with him. He and the family members argued, and the man got a knife from the kitchen. The family member had a .22 rifle and shot the man.
60 Years – 1959
■ The 4-H Council Citizenship Committee, with the sponsorship of the Farmington Jaycees, held an essay contest. All 4-H members were allowed to participate, and prizes were awarded for the best entries.
■ Miss Patricia June Mackley of Farmington participated in a Christmas family “pop” concert in the Kiel Auditorium Opera House in St. Louis. Miss Mackley was a member of the 150-voice student nurses chorus of Barnes Hospital School of Nursing which was featured with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in the concert.
70 Years – 1949
■ The fifth annual Kiwanis-Farmington High School Tournament was held. Scores from the first three nights of the tournament were: Ironton 51, Esther ???; Doe Run 47, Lesterville 22; Desloge 60, Belgrade 36; Centerville 61, Irondale 52; Caledonia 46, Bonne Terre, 35; Farmington 57, Frankclay 27; Fredericktown 53, Marquand 33; and Ironton 54, Doe Run 36. Bismarck received a bye when Greenville team dropped out of the tourney. The above scores were over a three-night period — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Charles Damron of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A family dinner was held in their honor.
■ Mr. and Mrs. John Klob of Farmington celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with an open house on Christmas Day.
