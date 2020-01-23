30 Years – 1990
A 13-year-old narrowly escape injury from a fire that he accidentally set while brisk winds spread the blaze to surrounding garages and a house. The young man had skipped school and was staying in a vacant garage when he got cold and poured some gasoline into a can and then lit it. The can then tipped over and gasoline spread to another container of gas. The youth tried to stomp out the fire, but was unable to put it out. Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze.
City crews were busy installing four new Whelen emergency sirens, bringing the total number of new emergency sirens in the city to five. The four new ones were installed near the middle school, Thomas Dell Nursing Home, Weber Road and Trimfoot Plant.
The Federated Women’s Club of Farmington held a charity ball to benefit the Mineral Area Hospice. Entertainment at the ball was provided by Bob Kuban and his brass band.
Seven outstanding Farmington residents were nominated by their peers for the 1989 Citizens of the Year awarded presented by the Farmington Press Advertiser. From the list was Pat Beussink, Tom Bair, Norma Smith, Ruth Johnson, Lura Gordon, Jim Scobey and Bill Miller.
40 Years – 1980
St. Francois County experienced its first fatal accident of the year when a 16-year-old youth driving a 1970 Volkswagen collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck on US 67 near the south crossing of the St. Francis River.
Rural Farmington resident and prominent musician, Dan Peek, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary or Inspiration. Peek formerly played with the rock group, “America” and left to perform his own Christian music. He traveled to Los Angeles to attend the 22nd Grammy Awards and hopes to bring home the award.
An attempted armed robbery at Major Auto Parts north of Farmington was foiled when the proprietor there turned out to have more nerve than the robber. John Gordon of Major Auto Parts said he was leaving work when a man in a ski mask jumped out from between two wrecked cars on the business lot. The robber had a small handgun and demanded his money. Gordon refused to give up his wallet as it had too many papers in it. The robber told him to throw the cash on the ground. Gordon again refused. The man became nervous and eventually fled the business and ran off into the woods.
Farmington High School held Wally Cleaver Day and teachers and administrators as well as students got “into the swing.” White socks, rolled cuffs, greased hair and letter sweaters were the order of the day.
50 Years – 1970
Jon Hunt was presented the Distinguished Service Award, Larry McSpadden the Outstanding Teacher’s Award and Sonny Cleve, the Outstanding Farmer’s Award at the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce banquet. McSpadden’s award came because of his constant work with young people in the area of music and the exceptional talent which he developed within the community. Cleve’s award came because of his successful farming operation with Melvin Cleve in the Denman-Cleve Dairy Farm.
Edwin Knight was honored with a dinner and presented a plaque commemorating his 24 years of faithful and loyal service to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department.
Two area students graduated from University of Missouri-Rolla — Kenneth Charles Naeger and Edward Charles Wallgren.
John Redmond, son of Mrs. Sybil Redmond was promoted to Army specialist four while serving as a helicopter mechanic in the 142nd Transportation Company at Red Beach Army Airfield near Da Nang, Vietnam.
60 Years – 1960
James L. Porter, son of Mrs. Hazel Porter of Doe Run, was among 55 candidates for degrees and awards at the mid-term commencement services at the New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary.
The Farmington Knights lost to the Ironton Tigers by a score of 70-48. Farmington at one time came within one point of the Tigers, but Ironton pulled away to win by 22 points.
Mrs. Thomas Mann, whose husband was killed by Mrs. Jessie Wright near Womack in 1958, was awarded $2000 in damages by a jury in Circuit Judge J.O. Swink’s court. Mrs. Wright was convicted of murder in the killing of Mann in July 1958 and was given a 10-year sentence. Mrs. Wright claimed she shot Mann in self-defense when he persisted in seeing her after she had tried to break off relations with him. Her attorney appealed the murder conviction to the state Supreme Court.
Twins of the week 60 years ago were Gail Ann and Sandra Kay Overall, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Overall of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
The United Gas, Coke and Chemical Workers Union won out over the United Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers Union in an election conducted in the Lead Belt area to determine which of the two unions was to be the bargaining agent for the employees of the St. Joseph Lead Company. The tabulations showed 1114 votes for Gas, Coke and 982 votes for Mine-Mill.
The Farmington Board of Education, accepted the new grade school building after an inspection tour. Plans were to have the school occupied the following week from the inspection finalization. The State Department of Education and everyone who viewed the building stated that it ranked as one of the finest elementary schools in this section of the state, now named Washington/Franklin Elementary School.
J. F. Ellis of Farmington brought an unusual freak of nature to The Press office. It was a large egg which had inside it a regular size egg with a hard shell. It was laid by an English Leghorn.
