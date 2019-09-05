30 Years – 1989
■ Kristin Straughan, daughter of Joe and Janet Straughan of Farmington and granddaughter of Mrs. Irene Henson was named a Saluki Shaker at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois. The Saluki Shakers are SIU-C’s very own pom pom and dance squad.
■ Farmington resident Michael (Tony) Martin had original poetry published in the American Poetry Anthology. A treasury of today’s poetry. The poems were entitled “In ordinary light,” “It was almost not magenta” and “They’re Back.” Martin, a clinical psychologist was writing avidly since his college days.
■ Florence Zimmerman of Doe Run retired after 40 years with the Trimfoot Company. She began working for the company in the early 1950’s.
■ The McDonald's Country Days Balloon Race was held. It had been rained out at Country Days and rescheduled. Ten different hot air balloons were entered.
■ Students from Washington and Franklin Elementary schools stood in different states on a giant map of the United States which was drawn on the schools’ playground. Cory Spence in Texas; Keith Vines, Nebraska; Brooke Wigger, Kansas; Daniel Spangler, Oklahoma; Nathan Southern, Arkansas; Brandi Helm, Iowa; Mike Martin, Louisiana; Dana Beacham, Missouri; Nicky Barron, Illinois; Jamie Kassabaum, Mississippi; Sam Mills, Tennessee; and Amanda Link, Kentucky.
40 Years – 1979
■ Authorities recovered five stolen vehicles from an old rock quarry off O Highway behind Mineral Area College. Missouri State Highway Patrolman Dale Crites stated recovery of the vehicles came as a result of a tip they received from two boys who had been swimming in the area.
■ The downtown beautification project sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce got underway. Walter Brockmiller Construction Company worked on a new storefront for Dicus Drug.
■ A man and his fried chicken recipe became a legend in their own times. Loved by young and old alike, Colonel Harlan Sanders approached his 89th birthday.
50 Years – 1969
■ Gambles Store in Farmington celebrated its grand opening, according to James and Darrell Plummer. The new store is located at 101 East Columbia St. and handled a complete line of hardware and appliances. The store is associated with the nationwide Gambles chain of merchandising.
■ Michael B. Knepper, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Knepper of Farmington, accepted a position as writer, editor and photographer with Competition Press and Autoweek in Lafayette, California. He previously worked as a photographer and writer for NEBRASKALAND Magazine.
■ The St. Francois Hotel Building, a longtime Farmington landmark, was to be sold at a partition sale on the steps of the courthouse. The building has been refurbished and has offices in it.
60 Years – 1959
■ Despite the rain, overall the last day of the county fair at Wilson Rozier Park was a success. Paid admissions for the week were $7,136.
■ After Aug. 29, minors who purchase, attempt to purchase or possess intoxicating liquor or beer, would face prosecution. A new state law makes it a misdemeanor for persons under 21 to buy or possess liquor or beer. Conviction under the new law would lead to fines of $50 to $1000, a jail term of up to one year or both the fine and sentence.
■ One of Farmington’s oldest businesses celebrated its 76th anniversary by offering bargains and values to their customers. Dugal’s Supermarket is Farmington’s oldest grocery store still operating. It was originally Klein Grocer Company established in 1883 and became Dugal’s Supermarket in 1955.
70 Years – 1949
■ Miss Lee Ann Clifton of Yount was crowned "Miss KREI of 1949" at a coronation at the Ritz Theater. Miss Doris Overall, Farmington, was presented as first attendant and Miss Dorris Boland, Desloge, second attendant. The young ladies won honors in a contest conducted by station KREI in which listeners stated their choice for Miss KREI. Each of the three received more than 1,000 votes with the final tabulation being very close.
■ The new highway stretch of Highway 61-67 going through north Farmington opened to through traffic with work on the 1.9 mile strip of concrete.
■ C.H. Giessing suffered a broken back when he fell from the attic of his garage at his home on Forster Street. He was painting in the garage and fell through the attic to a concrete floor — about 10 feet.
■ The grand opening of Amelia’s Hat Shoppe was held. The shop, formerly known as Yeates Millinery, was purchased by Amelia Schwerin of Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.