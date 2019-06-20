30 Years – 1989
Geraldine Stocker received her GED at the age of 92. Stocker was the oldest person in the state of Missouri to pass the GED exam.
The nation’s only known flag raising in memory of the POW’s and MIA’s of foreign wars was held on the grounds of the Farmington Correctional Center. The Vietnam Veterans in Prison (VVIP) founded at the FCC in 1987, organized the flag raising, which was attended by more than 30 people, including a representative of Gov. John Ashcroft.
Rain dampened the fun of over 200 swimmers from Farmington, Jackson and Scott City as the Farmington swim team held its first meet at the city pool.
Work began on smoke-testing of city sewer lines and Farmington residents were told to not be alarmed if smoke was seen coming from the drains. Smoke testing is the way they test for faulty sewer lines and to determine where repairs are needed.
Duane Johnson stated Farmington motorists would be inconvenienced when the city took on their largest ashphaltic overlay done by the city crews in the 11 years he had been with the street department.
40 Years – 1979
Demolition of the senior citizens center across from the city police station began. The city crews from the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department spent the day carrying belongings of the residents across the street to the new location as the center is being torn down to make room for the new library.
One of Farmington’s best-known and best-loved citizens, Wendell C. (Lefty) Thomas, passed away after a long illness. Thomas served for years as Farmington’s superintendent of streets.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Meyer celebrated their Golden Anniversary at the Lutheran Fellowship Hall with an open house.
With a 12-8 win over Desloge, the Farmington’s Chiefs raised their Senior Babe Ruth record to 3-4. The team consists of Steve Lee, Ken Meyer, Chris Roberts, Ken Farmer, Harold Owens, Scott Boyer, Paul Brockmiller, Joey McFarland, Jeff Roosman, Eric Sutherland, Tom Detjen, Randy Taylor, Greg Allen, Byron Black, David Pyatt, and Mike Silvey.
50 Years – 1969
Two Farmington students attended Girls’ State in Columbia. They were Lana Rickus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Rickus, and Teresa O’Connor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald O’Connor.
Judy Graham, Nickolyn Shelley and Kimberly Plummer, St. Francois County 4-H members, were among 647 young people attending the 24th Annual State 4-H Club Week at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The executive director of the Missouri Hospital Association, and head of Wallace Johnson Enterprises, made appropriate remarks at the dedication of the Farmington Community Hospital. The 81-bed hospital operated at capacity and employed nearly 140. Completion of the hospital was finalized in mid-April.
Jack Skinner received a check from Paul Dugal representing the Farmington Lions Club. The check was for $259 and was given to the Farmington Summer Youth Program.
60 Years – 1959
Robert Boswell the local General Electric dealer, ranked fourth out of 169 rural dealers in the Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas district in the annual GE sales contest. The first 19 dealers and their wives were treated to a Caribbean trip. Mr. and Mrs. Boswell were the owners of Boswell Hardware Company of Farmington.
George A Oliver, M.D. joined the Medical Arts Clinic as one of their newest surgeons. Dr. Oliver was a native of Richland, Missouri, and received his A.B. degree from Washington University in 1948.
Five St. Francois County 4-H’ers took part in State 4-H Club Week. Activities were held on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.
Attendees were John Hager, Lee Ann Swink, Joe Thurman, Roy Berghaus, Bonnie Leist., with Cleo Kottwitz, Assistant County Agent.
A jury of seven men and five women failed to reach a verdict favorable to either side in the case of Ella Mann versus Jessie Wright. The $25,000 suit was brought by Mrs. Mann against Mrs. Wright alleging the wrongful death of her husband, Thomas Mann, shot by Mrs. Wright earlier in the year. The trial was held in St. Francois County and resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial was declared. The case was continued.
70 Years – 1949
In a hearing before Judge Norwin D. Houser, William Clarence Mahurin, defendant in a first-degree murder case which was to come up for trial, refused to accept court-appointed lawyers after he showed up in court without counsel. The defendant was charged with the murder of his seventh wife.
In St. Francois County’s 26 rural schools, 114 students graduated from the eighth grade. The schools were Rouggly Primrose, Coonville, Mostiller, French Village, Cave Springs, Patterson, Pleasant Mound, Big River Mills, Cedar Falls, Barton, Mitchell, Gumbo, Valley Forge, Delassus, Stono, Iron Mountain, Hildebrecht, Cartee, Brightstone, Burch, Cross Roads, Busiek, Knob Lick, and Libertyville.
A military funeral and reburial of 2nd Lt. James Lee Cole, former Farmingtonian took place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Cole was killed August 4, 1944 when his plane was shot down over Rostock, Germany. Lt. Cole was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frankl Cole.
Playing at the Ritz was “Family Honeymoon” starring Claudette Colbert and Fred MacMurray.
