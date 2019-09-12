30 Years – 1989
■ A decision on the fluoridation of Farmington’s water supply was in the hands of the city council following a public hearing on the issue that drew scant support or opposition to the measure.
■ Oct. 15-21 is Business and Professional Women’s Week and there was a “Woman of the Year,” and “Employer of the Year” selection and saluted by the Farmington chapter of the national organization.
■ Ann Taylor, president of the Farmington BPW; and Kay Hunt, a past president and past “Woman of the Year” honoree, would lead their peers and the community in events recognizing the special contributions of women in the workplace.
■ Donna Friedman and Karen Detring, along with Farmington Mayor Mike O’Brien, were present when he signed a proclamation at city hall declaring the city’s observance of Women of Today Week.
40 Years – 1979
■ Miss Roberta H. Tetley, former school teacher in Farmington who was named one of the outstanding teachers in southeast Missouri, passed away. She retired after 43 years of teaching in Farmington. For 12 years she also operated the Cottage Café in Farmington.
■ Burglars got away with saddles from a Route 1 Farmington home. Burglars kicked in the front door of the home to gain entry.
■ The new Tonanzio’s Restaurant opened for business in Farmington. Mrs. Nancy O’Neal, owner of Tonanzio’s, stated the menu was about the same and that the parking would be able to accommodate more customers.
■ For the first time since 1963, the Farmington Knights suffered back to back shutout losses. Washington blanked the Knights 20-0 at home and the follow-up Sikeston’s 16-0 opening week whitewash over the Knights.
■ Farmington police were called to the Turley Dodge parking lot where neighbors stated that someone was attempting to steal a truck off their lot and heard it hitting other vehicles. Police reports stated that the subjects rocked the truck back and forth to make enough room to drive it off the lot. The subjects literally used the truck as a battering ram to knock the other vehicles out of the way to make enough room for their exit.
50 Years – 1969
■ Construction of the addition to the Farmington Middle School was postponed for 60 to 90 days. The reason for delay was that the district did not receive satisfactory bids for bonds to finance the project.
■ Felix Jasper Pogue of Farmington, and former presiding judge of the county court for several years, passed away.
■ More than 40 Farmington burglaries and thefts have been solved by the combined efforts of Sheriff Ken Buckley and Farmington city policeman Claude Blum. Several juveniles, all of Farmington, were implicated in the thefts which occurred over a few months span.
■ Approval for an increase in salaries for all city employees and construction of a 12-unit apartment complex were the topics of business at the September meeting of the Farmington City Council. An increase of $40 per month was made to employees of the city. The mandatory retirement program was also discussed and the retirement age of 65 was established under the pension plan of the city.
60 Years – 1959
■ W.O. Feezor exhibited his prize winning grand champion bull at the county fair. Antone Brockmiller also showed his prize winning Holstein at the fair. Brockmiller had been some 10-12 years building his Holstein herd.
■ About 75 relatives and friends gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James G. Yawberry to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a basket dinner.
■ Three teams participated in the Parachute Meet sponsored by the Ozark Flying Service at the Farmington Airport. The Kansas City team won the plaque presented by the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce and Gordon Stevens, captain of the St. Louis Club, won the 15 second delay jump.
70 Years – 1949
■ The Farmington High School Knights opened their 1949 football season with a home game against Fredericktown, which was also playing their first game of the season.
■ A civil case, in which W.C. Mahurin was the defendant, was dismissed after attorneys for both sides announced they had reached an out of court settlement. Mahurin was scheduled to go on trial for the murder of his wife in St. Genevieve County and had been sued by the children of his deceased wife for the estate.
■ Effects of the strike of four brotherhoods of train men on the Missouri Pacific Lines were felt in St. Francois County. Mail, freight — and particularly pocketbooks — suffered from the strike of the 5,000 operating employees.
■ An organization to attempt to bring high quality musical concerts to Farmington for the cultural benefit of the city and count was pushed in a meeting. Sponsored by the Municipal Concerts Association of Houston, Texas, a temporary organization was set up. The concerts would be brought here through funds from a membership drive to be conducted.
