30 Years – 1989
■ Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder said the apparent arson of a Farmington residence was still under investigation. The early morning fire destroyed the home of Timothy and Tina Kennedy at 28 Mileva Court.
■ The Farmington City Council covered topics that included a special permit for an alumni center at 301 S. Jefferson; Annexation of property off Karsch Boulevard and Maple Street submitted by Farmington Development Company; an application to rezone a lot located at 817 Electric St that was submitted by the St. Francois County Ambulance District; and the possible hiring of two police officers.
■ Four people died and two others were critically injured in an early morning car accident in Farmington as the car attempted to cross the intersection of Liberty and Highway 67. The car pulled directly into the path of a 1979 Mercury Cougar.
40 Years – 1979
■ Mr. and Mrs. Bob Thompson went to Tokyo, Japan. Their trip was made possible when they achieved an all-time sales record in the month of May.
■ Building permits along with available lots to build houses on seem to have diminished in Farmington. During April of 1979, they usually had a great deal of requests for building permits, but they have only had five. In 1978, they had had 44 requests by July 1. Dwayne Johnson, city building inspector stated that the economy was playing a role in the lack of building permits.
■ Justin Leonard closed the doors of his photography business after being in business 10 years, operating at three different locations.
■ Farmington was selected to host a gathering of some of the area’s best billiard players as a qualifying tournament for the national eight-ball. David Hunt was sponsor of the local event.
■ Members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce repainted the huge billboard on Highway 67 billing Farmington as the “City of Tradition and Progress.” Dan Combs, Marilee Davis, Harold Hutton and Bill Krekeler were involved in the makeover of the sign.
50 Years – 1969
■ Settlement of the ambulance service situation in St. Francois County was days away from completion after an agreement was partially reached between county court and Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. However, the sudden death of Presiding Judge W.L. “Bud” Shoemake caused the county court to hold up on signing the agreement with the hospital.
■ Presiding Judge of the County Court W. L. “Bud” Shoemake passed away after a short illness. Judge Shoemake was elected Presiding Judge of St. Francois County in November 1966 as a Republican candidate. He served nearly two and one-half years of his term. Judge Shoemake was born, reared and educated in the St. Francois County schools.
■ Stan Faries and John Hampton attended the FFA Leadership Training Camp with their advisor, Floyd Hager, at Camp Rising Sun on the Lake of the Ozarks. Faries received a Gold Medal, the highest rating in leadership for beginning campers and also participated in the swim meet. Hampton was selected for the all-star softball team and also participated in the swim meet.
60 Years – 1959
■ The Bexel train was given away by the Dicus Drug Store to Edward Moran of Farmington. The public was invited to register for the free drawing over a period of several weeks.
■ The State Highway Department called for bids on the grading and construction of a two-lane highway 4.396 miles long between Farmington and Leadington. Work on the bridges and the overpass near Leadington was not completed yet.
■ Allen Hughes, who was a son of Claude Hughes and a brother of Billy Hughes of the Farmington Body Shop, announced the reopening of the Phillips “66” Station at the intersection of North Main and East Columbia. It was called Hughes “66.”
70 Years – 1949
■ A truck driven by Lee Darnell loaded with ore collided with a Missouri Pacific train. The verdict of the coroner’s jury in the death of Mr. Darnell stated the fatality had been the result of the railroad company not having a proper signal light at the crossing and its failure to keep the railroad right-of-way clear of weeds and brush.
■ Farmington is to hold a fly in breakfast for flyers of this state and adjoining states to stop in for breakfast and participate in the other schedule of activities and entertainment for the day.
■ The Beauty Bar owned and operated by Mrs. Verna Mae Whiteaker was sold to Mrs. Elsie Jones, also of Farmington. Mrs. Jones at one time was the manager of the Missouri Beauty Academy.
