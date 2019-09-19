30 Years – 1989
■ Farmington was a regional transportation hub for Greyhound Shuttle service between the city and 13 other communities. Local dignitaries and officials of Greyhound Lines, Inc. were on hand for the shuttle service ribbon cutting. The shuttle service provided daily round trips, via 15 passenger vans, between Farmington and St. Louis, Farmington and Cape.
■ It has been a Farmington institution for as long as most people can remember. Originally a girls’ school, the campus of the facility went from an orphanage to a residential treatment facility for troubled adolescents. This year will mark its 75th anniversary.
■ The council approved fluoride to be added to the Farmington City water system.
■ Officers were elected for the 1989-90 school year for Farmington High School. Elected were Sheila Siebert, Amu Thornton, Jim Crowley and Cathy Jokerst.
■ Farmington FFA put duck boxes in at Bismarck Lake for the wood ducks. This would give hunters more opportunity to pursue their sport and bird watchers would have a better chance to observe the beautiful wood duck. FFA members were: Dale Thomure, Kenny Graham, Dwaine McClure, Chris Williamson, Michael Graham and FFA instructor Kenny Graham.
40 Years – 1979
■ Winning 6-3 over Ste. Genevieve in MAAA Conference play the Farmington Knightettes improved their league record to 2-3. Farmington won four of five singles matches with Debbie Harrison topping Stephanie Basler, Cindy Kob downing Lori Gamache, Debbie Hartupee defeating Chris Ritter, and Beth Hartupee beating Denise Huck. Headhunter’s Sharon Hahn preventing a Farmington sweep in the singles by Edging Lorri Allen 8-6. In a Jayvee singles match FHS’s Kelly Mahan won 8-2 over Lori Jacob.
■ Mary Hirsch, a senior at Farmington High School was chosen as a semi-finalist in the 1980 Merit Scholarship competition. She was selected on the basis of her outstanding score on the 1978 Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test-National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test that she took when she was a junior.
50 Years – 1969
■ The Knights of Columbus sponsored a big canoe race on the Big River, starting at Big River Hills near Bonne Terre. Over 2,500 in prize money and trophies was given away.
■ Final plans were made for the Jaycees to “take over” Radio Station KREI. All resident were urged to listen to dial 800 on their radio and listen to see if were able to identify the numerous announcers.
■ County Clerk Vollie Hulsey announced the apportioning of $29,903.60 fine money collected in St. Francois County with the money that was distributed between the school districts. The fine money included those fines paid in the county between July 1, 1968 and June 30, 1969. The fine money was apportioned in accordance with school district enrollments with a fraction above $2.75 per pupil allocated to the school districts.
■ Thomas Fitz, president of Fitz Chevrolet-Buick, Inc. presented a certificate and plaque to the parts salesmen who were recently honored by the St. Louis Zone of Chevrolet. Recipients were Jimmy Ray Yeargain, parts sales manager, and his assistant, Gene Williams.
60 Years – 1959
■ The Church of the Nazarene of Farmington celebrated its first anniversary here in the city of Farmington. In October of 1957 the Reverend and Mrs. Paul Richardson came to Farmington after resigning pastorate at Salem, Missouri.
■ An exceptionally large crowd was on hand at Wilson Rozier Park to see the first high school football game of the season. The outcome was a disappointment as the Knights lost to the Perryville Pirates, 13-7.
70 Years – 1949
■ Additional teachers were placed at the Knob Lick and Iron Mountain schools completing the staffs of the 30 rural schools of the county.
■ Taking up where the undefeated 1948 team left off, the Farmington Knights won their opening football game against Fredericktown 14-0.
■ KFMO radio station announced they would broadcast the home football games of the Farmington Knights.
■ Amounts of 5400 were pledged and 4500 collected as the result of a five-hour program presented over KFMO on behalf of the emergency drive for funds for the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis.
■ The new 1950 Nash was on display at the Wichman Nash Company in Farmington.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.