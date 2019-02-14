Try 1 month for 99¢

30 Years – 1989

Curtis Tinker, 15 was already a vital part of a St. Louis television station. For two years the Farmington High School sophomore had been a weather watcher for KMOV-Channel 4, providing crucial information on Farmington’s weather conditions for the five and six o’clock news report.

Over half of the city’s 72 workers attended a special committee meeting of the Farmington City Council to voice their concerns over the city’s salary and job structures. The meeting was requested by the city Streets Department, but was attended by workers from several departments.

Terry Ferguson, assistant streets superintendent, told the council that the Streets Department was not asking for any special treatment of any kind or for any one person to receive an immediate raise, not anyone’s pay to be decreased.

The concerns expressed by the works were that the city did not have a salary structure in place that covers all city departments. As the result of this some departments pay more than others causing some problems and resentment among the workers in each of the departments.

A major employer in Farmington was sold to a subsidiary of the Hartmarx Corporation for approximately 42 million in cash. Biltwell, a subsidiary of Interco Inc., operated a factory, distribution center and an outlet store in Farmington. They manufactured men’s and women’s pants, suits and coats.

40 Years – 1979

There was more than one way to skin a cat and Farmington used a variety of the known methods as it skinned the visiting Herculaneum Blackcats to the bones. The Knights plastered Herky 75-34.

Thirty nine years ago Howard Hahn operated a general store. It was his habit to help his friends and customers through hard times with small loans or credit at his store.

Howard Hahn who resided at 517 Doss St., since his retirement in 1972, was napping in his favorite chair when a man knocked on his front door. When Hahn answered the door it was a gentlemen he had loaned money to 39 years ago. Hahn stated that the man had been a friend for many years and he had forgotten about the debt of 39 years. The gentlemen repaid the debt with interest for a total of $20.

Worker spent a large part of the weekend getting started on a major city project of building an addition to the city barn at the intersection of Liberty and Middle Streets. The building is to be utilized by newly hired mechanic Junior Stroup. There will be separate bays for working on city equipment.

50 Years – 1969

Farmington City Marshal Ed Sailing filed for re-election. Sailing had served as city marshal for seven terms, having been originally elected in 1955.

The Farmington teens showed a real interest in their community and a desire to help others when almost fifty students of the two high schools staged a “hold-up” for the March of Dimes.

Through their efforts and the charity of Farmington’s citizens, these teens raised $691.92 in a little more than six hours for the March of Dimes.

Teen co-chairmen, Mimi Fischbeck and Liz Presnell expressed their gratitude to all who helped make this possible.

60 Years – 1959

J.B. Ruebel, Trimfoot Company, Farmington, was appointed to the post of vice-president in charge of sales for Baby Deer Shoes, a division of the Trimfoot Company.

The following students from Farmington and Doe Run competed in the United Nations competition sponsored by the Odd Fellows and Encampment Lodges of the county. Participants were Mike Landrum, son of Stuart Landrum, Elizabeth Crouch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.R. Crouch, Sharon Raby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Raby and Jerry Sales, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Sales.

One winner and one alternate was chosen from the group to make the Pilgrimage to the United Nations in July.

Miss Ruth Garner has announced the sale of her abstract business to Mr. and Mrs. Milton Schnebelen, who own the St. Francois County Abstract Company.

70 Years – 1949

Farmington basketball fans were treated to the most exciting game of the season here as the Knights were nudged out of a victory over top-ranking Elvins in the closing seconds of a play. A foul with one second remaining gave the Indians the chance for the one point necessary to win, 45-44.

Annie Lloyd School, Farmington grade school in the northeastern part of the city, was broken into and numerous articles were stolen, the sheriff’s office reported.

Mrs. Carrie Burns, elderly woman of Farmington, was injured as she crossed South Franklin Street when a car driven by Gilbert Linderer of Ste. Genevieve hit her. Mrs. Burns suffered a broken right leg.

Included in 399.4 miles of state highway improvements approved by the State Highway Department 1.9 miles stretch of pavement was constructed on Highway 61 “in and near Farmington.”

The improvement called for 1.9 miles of grading and the building of a 24-foot concrete pavement with a double-box concrete culvert over Wolf Creek.

