30 Years - 1988
The Old Wichman building received minor damage from a fire that started in the insulation padding between the floors, which produced toxic fumes as it burned.
The building was located in downtown Farmington on the corner of Henry and Columbia Streets and contained apartments on the top floors and the law practice of Charles Hyler on the main floor.
The fire was determined to be accidental.
A Farmington man was hospitalized after he suffered a bullet wound to the right shoulder during a scuffle with a family member.
William Lawson tried to stop a suicide attempt by his brother when the gun went off striking William in the upper body. Deputies found one bullet lodged in the curtains, and three unspent .357 caliber shells.
William’s brother turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office but was not taken into custody pending an investigation of the incident.
Farmington Middle School Students of the Month for November were: Kelly Carter, Janette Swartz, Robert Creamer, Rodney Hassel, Shawn Carrico, Robin Ray, Linda Pogue.
40 Years - 1978
A tired but unharmed Robert Wulfers returned to his Farmington home a few hours after he and other passengers slipped away from a hijacked DC-9 airliner in Marion, Illinois.
Wulfers the younger son of William, was the owner of Metro Equipment Company of East St. Louis, Illinois. He boarded the plane when it made a stop in St. Louis. The Kansas City bound flight was later hijacked by 17 year old Robin Oswald, who forced the plan to fly to Marion. Miss Oswald held the plane on the ground at Marion, the site of a maximum security federal penitentiary, saying she had three sticks of dynamite attached to her body.
Long hours of negotiating with Miss Oswald, who was seeking release of Garrett Trapnell, 40, a prisoner at the penitentiary and an alleged former lover of Miss Oswald’s mother, Barbara.
Throughout the night small groups of passengers managed to slip off of the plane while stewardesses distracted Miss Oswald. FBI agents then boarded the plane and captured Miss Oswald.
Vandals threw a piece of cement through a large plate glass window at the Clark Service station on Karsch Blvd. The missile was thrown through a four foot by nine foot section of glass. The attendant stated she saw two subjects running away after the vandalism occurred.
Farmington firefighters needed help from an axe while fighting a fire at the Robert Dees residence three miles east of Farmington. The fire was determined to be started from the Christmas tree.
Another fire occurred east of Highway 32, a mobile home occupied by Claude Holder went up in flames and was unable to be saved by firefighters. No injuries occurred but the home was a total loss.
50 Year - 1968
New faculty members were announced; Eugene Mills is principal of the Dow Run Elementary School and teaching remedial reading, Patty Louise Wade teaching fifth grade at Doe Run Elementary, Margaret Howard teaching fifth grade at Jefferson School, and Larkin Howard Farmington High School’s new librarian.
Loss number four came to the Farmington Knights when they dropped a hard fought game to the Fredericktown Black Cats by a slim margin 60-58.
The Knights played some good basketball as they hit 38 percent from the field and 61 percent from the foul line, while grabbing 44 rebounds to the Cats’ 16, but it wasn’t enough to win the game.
It was announced that 3,700 Missouri widows of veterans who died as the result of military service would be eligible for up to 36 months of educational assistance from the Veterans Administration beginning Dec. 1. It was also announced that the wives of Missouri’s 2,400 totally and permanently disabled veterans would also be entitled to VA educational assistance payments of $130 a month up to a maximum of 36 months for full-time institutional training.
Widows and wives would have up to Dec. 1, 1976 to complete their training under this new program.
60 Years - 1958
County farmers were signing requests in the County ASC Office to participate in the 1959 Agricultural Conservation Program. Timely filed requests were accepted through Dec. 31, 1958.
Bill Rudloff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Rudloff competed in the Bloomington Y.M.C.A. Open Weightlifting competition in that city and was the winner of the 165-pound division. During the competition he pressed 150 lbs., snatched 150 lbs., and lifted 152 lbs. in the clean and jerk event, for a total of 42 lbs. Bill competed as a member of a group representing Illinois State University at Bloomington.
Curtis Ivan Klepzig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Klepzig was selected to the second team of the 1958 All-Sea Service Football Team. This was reported by the Farmington Navy Recruiting Station.
The All-Sea Service team is a team made up of players from both the Navy and Marine Corps, and consists of former college and professional players. Curtis graduated from Farmington High School in 1956.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.