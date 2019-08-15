30 Years – 1989
■ The search continued for Gina Dawn Brooks who was reported missing on Aug. 6. The sheriff’s department stated they were running down some leads. Agents from the FBI were called in soon after her being reported missing. Extensive searches were being done by air, horseback and four wheelers. There was a $20,000 reward offered for the recovery of Gina.
■ The Farmington R-7 School Board entered a contract with the St. Francois County Juvenile Detention center to provide educational services to the youth housed at the center. George Boyd, chief juvenile officer, stated they rarely have more than 15 students at a time, although there have been as many as 28 students. Robert Webb told the board that one requirement of the contract stated that “status offenders” and “juvenile offenders” must be taught separately, as required by law.
40 Years – 1979
■ The Lions Club of Farmington took on plans for beautification of Farmington by planting trees around town, starting with trees around the courthouse. Low maintenance trees such as sweet gums, hard maples and pin oaks were what they had planned to plant. The county court judges had to approve the project before the trees were planted.
■ Seven beautiful girls were chosen as mascots for the Babe Ruth Regional Baseball Tournament at Wilson Rozier Field. Mascots were: Lisa Layton, Lorri Allen, Debbie Brockmiller, Marsha Powell, Sonya Nicholson, Carla Ragsdale, Teresa Pitts and Lori Blair.
■ Burglars entered the Farmington Eagles Lodge and got away with more than $200 worth of goods and cash.
50 Years – 1969
■ St. Francois County Fair opened with an exciting Auto Thrill Show. The County Fair Program Committee arranged for six nights of outstanding entertainment. Horse shows, wrestling show, Rose City rides and lots of musical entertainment were planned for the six-day event. In previous years, the fair was only held four days — Wednesday through Saturday.
■ St. Francois County Ambulance Service will begin serving St. Francois County. The county court was unable to obtain van-type ambulances but negotiated a temporary lease on two standard ambulances.
■ Farmington had a Cordial Caravan, and the caravan driver was Mrs. Jesse Merryman. She would come armed with a basket of goodies that would drive any big, bad wolf mad. Merryman called on newcomers to the area soon after she received their names. She had also greeted many people from foreign countries such as Japan, Germany, Cuba, South America, Turkey, and the Canary Islands to Farmington.
60 Years – 1959
■ One of the last people that lived in this area who was born during slavery celebrated her 100th birthday. Mrs. Comfort Staten was born in 1859 to Mr. and Mrs. Burns. Mrs. Staten’s parents were owned by the late Judge Coffman of Coffman, Missouri. Her father was killed in 1861 during the Civil War.
■ A Farmington boy proved his skill with reptiles by training two blacksnakes which he found. Larry Hastings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hastings found the snakes at the Prentice Wampler farm and tamed the 5 ½ foot long reptile as a “family pet.” Larry also found another smaller snake and also has that one for a pet. Visitors at the Hasting household when visiting were a bit disturbed by the snakes but were assured that the snakes were not dangerous.
■ Final plans for the opening of the new high school on Sept. 8 were discussed with the superintendent. The contractor assured them the new building would be ready on opening day of Sept. 8.
■ Mr. and Mrs. John LaChance of Knob Lick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. LaChance own and operate the LaChance Grocery in Knob Lick. Refreshments and coffee was served to family and friends of the couple.
70 Years – 1949
■ The Farmington Cubs and Elvins Senators, both contenders for the Ozark Baseball League title, showed why they were in the midst of a tight four-way race by battling to a 15 inning 8-8 tie. The game was even all the way around as hits, pitching and fielding were on a par. The game was eventually called because of darkness after three hours of playing.
■ Bob Manley was appointed temporary magistrate judge by Circuit Judge Norwin Houser to replace Judge Francis Rentfro, who left for a two week vacation. The magistrate judge, according to law, is allowed to be absent five days during a year.
■ St. Francois County was one of the hardest hit areas of the state by infantile paralysis with 38 cases being reported, plus one death.
