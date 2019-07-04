30 Years – 1989
• Paul Brockmiller, president of Brockmiller Construction Company, presented keys to the new Jefferson Elementary School addition to Ron Short, president of the Farmington R-7 Board of Education. The addition of several new classrooms were completed and ready for students.
• An investigation was underway into the apparent arson of a Farmington residence which resulted in a total loss to the structure located at 28 Mileva Court.
• The Downtown Farmington Organization would host their First Annual Dog Show at Long Park. Prizes were awarded and the downtown merchants held a sale called, “Best Dog Gone Buys Around” before and after the dog show.
40 Years – 1979
• A rural Weingarten woman was freed pending charges in the shooting of her husband at the Ozark Village Motel and Café. The woman turned herself in at the St. Francois County Jail shortly after the incident stating she had shot her 44-year-old husband.
The man was found in the café parking lot by police who responded to the call. Reports stated he had been shot with a .22 caliber pistol in the left shoulder.
• The Farmington Elks Lodge would once again hold their annual Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and a wide variety of games, live music and food.
• A lawsuit was filed in Circuit Court by former St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lewis Donal Price, Jr. against Sheriff James Hickman in the amount of $200,000. The petition for libel stated that the defendant (Hickman), did “willfully and maliciously compose and cause to be published of and concerning the plaintiff certain false, malicious, defamatory and libelous letter charging that plaintiff’s job was terminated for ‘dishonesty.”
• The city was working on an effort to have a formal proposal on cable television to be presented to the Farmington Board of Alderman. The organizations which submitted applications were called for interview. The companies were Omega Communications, Farmington Cablevision and Clearvision, Inc.
50 Years – 1969
• A proposal from Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital to the St. Francois County Court to outline an ambulance service for St. Francois County was submitted. Raymond Fort, administrator for MOAH stated there was little room for negotiation between the hospital and the court because the proposal had been prepared after considerable discussion between both attorneys for both parties.
If the proposal was adopted it would provide quality service in the county, and would not be just a stop gap measure until something better had been arranged for. Mineral Area Hospital agreed to make a proposal to the court after a proposal from the court was made to the three private hospitals in the county and rejected.
• Miss Pamela Ann Stotler of Farmington was one of the fifth place winners in the 15th Annual Lenox Creative Table Setting Contest. She competed with some 350,000 high school and college home economics students from more than 10,000 schools across the country.
60 Years – 1959
• Dr. Wayne Sheets was installed as president of the Rotary Club for the 1959-60 year.
• Farmington’s second successful Day Camp for Girl Scouts, Brownies, and Intermediate Girl Scouts came to an end with the closing flag ceremony. The Girl Scouts spent six days of fun and happy times at the Wampler Farm. The camp theme was “Pioneers.”
• Reverend George T. Wingard assumed the duties of assistant superintendent at the Presbyterian Home for Children. Mr. Wingard was formerly assistant at the Caddo Valley Academy for two years and spent time in graduate study at the University of Arkansas.
• Mr. and Mrs. William Dicus enjoyed a five week tour of Europe. They made the voyage over on the S.S. United States and returned by jet.
70 Years – 1949
• George Sutherland, known to most county residents and a Farmington institution, passed away at his home. Sutherland served as night policemen, justice of the peace and police judge for the city of Farmington for more than 30 years.
• The first annual Ozark Trails District Water Carnival for all Boy Scouts was held at the municipal swimming pool. The scouts competed in swimming, foot races in the water, scrambling for caramels in the shallow water and tug of war.
• Paul J. Clay and Sons Feed Store changed hands and is now owned by Gus Clubb and his son-in-law. The feed store is now to be known as Clubb Feed and Supply and was managed by Lynn Bohs.
• Janet Effrein, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward B. Effrein attended Missouri Girls; State represented by the local American Legion Auxiliary. 250 girls were selected to build the 1949 convention which was held on the campus of William Woods College at Fulton.
