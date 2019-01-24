30 Years
A retirement banquet was held for two employees of the Medical Arts Clinic, Reva Matthews, a nurse, and Dr. Charles E. Carlton a family practitioner who had worked at the clinic since 1953.
Several local children were among winners of the Southeast Missouri District Elks ”Hoop Shoot” in Sikeston.
Winners were boys division: Keenan Henson, Steven Basher, Matt Hull, and Jeff Calvert. Girls winners were Christy Unnerstall of Fredericktown, who went on to the state competition and Sarah Grief of Farmington.
State Senator Danny Staples presented Circuit Court Judge Stanley J. Murphy with a proclamation from the Missouri Senate commending Murphy for his work with the St. Francois County Juvenile Detention Center. Murphy stepped down as juvenile judge after 12 years.
Farmington Middle School students of the month were Amanda Hoehn, Jaimie Keaton, Bret Burgess, Chris English, Kristy Carr, and Jason Eastman. McDonald’s of Farmington sponsored this program and also PTA.
40 Years
Farmington re-opened the ice rink at the city swimming pool. Parks and Recreation Director said the recent series of ice and snow storm left the rink in terrible shape with a surface “rougher than cobblestone.”
A 25 year old Brentwood man started working in the position of assistant public defender. Robert Mark, was a recent graduate of St. Louis University and began working with Ron Pedigo learning the ropes of the office.
Cubscout Den 6-Pack 471 with leaders Susan Richardson and Nancy McLean got pointers from Carol Cook on racing in preparation for Cubscout’s Pine Wood Derby.
The Cubscout pack is made up of Robbie Cook, Brian Kennon, Grant Camden and Jimmy Kellogg, Clark Richardson, Alex Richardson, Danny Boyer, Chris McLean.
The County Clerk’s Office received soggy tea bags in the mail in reference to needless expenditures by the court.
The grassroots campaign, with the goal of holding a “St. Francois County Tea Party” Tuesday, got off to a running start. The clerk’s office counted a total of 37 tea bags.
Arthur Hulsey said he received an assortment of letters in all shapes, sizes and description. Some of the envelopes had been neatly typed out, while others featured a written scrawl. The mood of the taxpayers was easy to see by glancing at the outside of the envelopes. Many had no return addresses, but those who took the trouble to fill in this part of the envelope had their say, usually sarcastic.
50 Years
Mr. and Mrs. Claude K. Mitchell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the First Baptist Church in Farmington. They were married January 26, 1909 at the home of the latter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Holmes.
Every day more and more letters, containing one and two dollars from residents of area cities and rural routs are received by the Famington Community Hospital. They express feeling: “Use the enclosed money for the new hospital, only wish I could have given more.” Please use the enclosed check for the Cardiac Unit in memory of our father or husband.” Received from a Farmington resident.
Those who joined the hospital’s “Dollar Brigade” by mailing checks and currency for $1.00 or more could be assured their contributions were a tremendous help.
Miss Sherry Johnson, a senior at Farmington Senior High School received the Good Citizen Award offered annually to qualified students by the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter Daughter’s of the American Revolution. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Winford H. Johnson of Farmington.
60 Years
Serving aboard the attack air craft carrier USS Independence, at the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard was Waldo W. Cleve, fire control technician seaman, USN, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter W. Cleve, 118 N Henry St., Farmington.
Perry Willmore, formerly the manager of the Hirsch Store in Fredericktown came to Farmington to take charge of the local P.N. Hirsch Store. Willmore had been with the P.N. Hirsch Company for 16 years.
Farmington was one of five towns which were offered a 200-bed emergency hospital from the federal government. The Civil Defense stated that it was felt that this territory is a logical site for such a unit.
The increase brought 50 as the number of hospitals authorized for Missouri by the Office of the Civil and Defense Mobilization. Valued at $26,435 each, the units were provided at no cost to the state or community where they were located.
Wayne Sherrill, Aerial apprentice Photographer reported to Norfolk, Virginia and boarded the U.S.S. Saratoga where he would be stationed for 18 months to two years. He was the son of the Reverend and Mrs. R.A. Sherrill. Wayne graduated from Farmington High School in 1957.
70 Years
The area was subjected to an ice storm with rain and sleet totaling 2.13 inches of precipitation. The weight of the sleet and freezing rain brought down limbs and power lines.
Temperatures varied from a high of 60 on January 15 to a low of 10 on the 20th, according the Fred Karsch, local weather observer.
Mrs. C.H. Cozean, who had been serving as county commander of the American Cancer Control Society was recently appointed to deputy commander for the Tenth District. Mrs. Glenwood Lee succeeded Mrs. Cozean as county commander.
Collections of $913,291.76 in December broke the all-time record for yearend collections as far as County Collector Joe Grandhomme had been able to determine. The figure represented $168,784.54 more than was collected in the corresponding period of last year.
