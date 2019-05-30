30 Years – 1989
Farmington police officers and city workers challenged the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department to a pair of softball games.
The Farmington Board of Education met to discuss bids on asbestos removal and hiring of a new athletic director. The bid included removal of the thermal insulation at Jefferson Elementary. The board planned on spending no more than $23,000 on the project.
The Farmington Public Library started utilizing the new computer system to check in books. The system would also keep tab on the books in the library and also print out overdue book lists. It can also reserve books for patrons. This new computer system would save time and keep better track of the library books. Converting the books to the new system was time consuming as every book had to be entered into the system in the beginning.
40 Years – 1979
Two hundred seventeen students prepared for commencement services at Haile Memorial Stadium.
A Farmington city jailer was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and valium, a controlled substance felony. Sheriff Hickman had been observing the city jailer for some weeks because he was suspected of allowing small quantities of drugs to enter the jail for the inmates. An undercover agent was placed in the jail and the officer caught the jailer with the drugs and made the arrest.
Jack C. Sebastian became a member of the board of trustees for Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. He was executive vice president of the First State Bank of Farmington.
Two more pickup trucks were added to the list of those stolen from this area. One was a 1979 truck stolen from Greg Mell. One owned by Stanley Jones was stolen, it was a 1978 Chevy.
Vandals struck St. Francois County Courthouse property breaking several large concrete flower pots and a couple of benches on the west and south sides of the building.
50 Years – 1969
Miss Sherry Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Johnson, was selected as valedictorian at Farmington Senior High. Julie Mothershead, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead; and Judith Vezzetti, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Vezzetti, were named salutatorian for the class. The commencement was held outdoors at Haile Memorial Stadium for the first time.
Scholarships were awarded to Elaine Miller, Marvin Eaves, Charles McHenry, William Dunaway, Sherry Johnson, Mary Melise, Constance Loughrige, Shirley Moore, Patrick McKelvey, Claudia Harrington, Janis Anderson, William Brockmiller, Dennis Martin, Carla Webb, Steve Wunning, Bob Smith and Richard Nicholson.
St. Joseph Catholic High School held its graduation and the valedictorian for the class was Carol Van Doren, with Dorothy Wood as the salutatorian.
A Gambles Store will open in mid-summer at 101-103 East Columbia in Farmington across from the Post Office. The store is owned and operated by Jim and Darrell Plummer.
Jerald D. Boring, O.D. was awarded the degree of Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston, Houston, Texas. Dr. and Mrs. Boring resided in Farmington where he was in practice with Dr. C.H. Ketring.
60 Years – 1959
Knob Lick School presented “This is Your School Life” program in honor of Miss Hazel M. Webb, who retired after a teaching career of 44 years — 30 of which were in the Knob Lick School. During the years of 1951-52 Miss Webb became the principal of the Knob Lick School.
Friends, relatives and associates of Leslie Rudloff gathered to honor the veteran Farmington post office employee who retired after beginning employment with the post office in 1940.
Commencement services were held at the Farmington High School with several students receiving awards and scholarships.
Scholarships went to Wayne Blumenberg, William Giessing, Patricia Sinclair, Ronald Sherrill, Donna Pratt, Herbert Beck, William Hawn, Anne Burch and Nancy Karsch. Ronald Sherrill was salutatorian of the class and Dorothy Tawfall was valedictorian.
Members of Teamsters Local Union 574 from 18 counties in southeast Missouri and Arkansas cooperated in providing a large passenger bus for the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington.
70 Years – 1949
Winners were announced at the Flower Show held at Long Memorial Hall. Mrs. Fred Schramm Jr. and Mrs. Ted Schramm received the prize for the outstanding display at the Flower Show.
Other winners were Warren Stover, C.R. Thomson and B.F. Walthers, Kenneth DeBoard, Fred Schramm, Cecil Trogdon, Vernon Giessing, J.O. Covington, Harvey Hale, Tom Edwards Sr., Prentice Wampler, Jones Klein, Ellis Lawrence, Fred Repp, Ted Schramm, A.E. Powers, Parl Burks, A.F. Mayerhoffer and Ferd Thomsen.
Twelve graduates received their diplomas at the Doe Run High School. The graduates were: June Vaughan, Ruth Hertz, Ann Ruth Ellison, Mary Smith, Madonna Martin, Fred Lesh, Robert Lacy, Lowell Smith, Raymond Wann, Sam Whitner, Charles Banta, Bonnie Wigger and June Watkins. Scholarship medal was received by Mary Savage, activities medal Bonnie Wigger.
A tornado hit Cape Girardeau heavily in the Red Star Subdivision and Marble City Heights in northeastern Cape Girardeau and also in the southwestern outskirts. Nineteen deaths and 112 injuries were a result of this devastation.
Eddie’s Body Shop which was operated by Elbert Pop was sold to Rudolph J. Rottler of Weingarten. The new name is Rudy’s Body Shop.
Dr. Jones E. Klein had air conditioning equipment installed in the suite of offices at the Medical Arts Building. The equipment, designed to cool, filter, de-humidify and circulate the air in the offices removed about 2 gallons of moisture per day from the air in addition to reducing it to a comfortable temperature level.
