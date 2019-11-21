30 Years – 1989
■ The annual Knightline Variety Show entertained residents at the Truman Elementary School Auditorium. Talent of all description was presented. The variety show featured comics, singers, quartets, rock and roll, ballet and burlesque. First place in the show went to Tina Perdue. The Exaltation Quartet captured second place honors and Kelly Blumenstock took third place.
■ It was basketball time already and the Knightettes return several players from last season. Coach Arnold had seven returning seniors. The team consisted of Peggy Greif, Heather Bannister, Shana Skaggs, Janet Charboneau, Christie Cole, Amye Borderwick, Liz Jokerst, Kim Haug, Terri Boyd, Wendy Sebastian, Caroline Howard and Cevin Runyon.
■ Three-and-a-half months have passed since the abduction of Gina Brooks. On the advice of the investigator, Gina’s mother, Cindy Box, wrote a personal letter to Gina in hopes either the abductor or Gina would read it. To help in the search for Gina, the family also enlisted the help of the Texas Association for Stolen Children (TASC), a non-profit organization started by a woman who had a daughter abducted. The show “Missing Reward” alerted Ms. Box to the organization.
■ A new state of the art office building — to be called "Liberty Hall" — was under construction at 400 North Washington Street in Farmington. The building was designed to accommodate professionals in need of quality office space in town. Owners are Ralph Turley, Chester Bohs, and Robert Firebaugh who did business as TBF Corporation. The facility is 35,000 square feet.
40 Years – 1979
■ A 1963 Dodge taken from Town and Country parking was discovered off Gordon Road. The owner of the automobile stated that he parked it at the store parking lot. When the vehicle was discovered on Gordon Road it was burning and the Farmington Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Another theft occurred at Buster’s Shell Station on Karsch when a 1973 U-Haul truck was reported stolen.
■ It was a bobby sock weekend at the Farmington Sonic as they hosted a 1950s weekend. Entertainment was provided by such greats as the Platters and Drifters. Tammy Mann and Susan Farmer were car-hopping to the sounds.
■ Lura Gordon of Farmington had been a member of Farmington Community Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary since its beginning in 1969. Mrs. Gordon loved to talk with people and they loved talking with her. Mrs. Gordon's duties were delivering mail, flowers, filling up water containers, etc. Mrs. Gordon also played the hospital organ in the afternoons.
50 Years – 1969
■ The Farmington’s Knights — one of three Southeast Missouri teams playing in the Missouri football playoffs — tangled with once defeated, once-tied Mercy High School of St. Louis. The afternoon battle, was played at the Crystal City High School stadium, which was unusual for the Knights. This would be their first afternoon game played during Jack Richardson’s time as coach.
You have free articles remaining.
■ One of the oddities of the recent deer season was the killing of an albino buck. It was killed by John Stacy of Farmington with a 264 Winchester Magnum. The spiked buck only weighed 47 pounds.
■ Mrs. Lindra Darnell McWilliams, wife of Robert McWilliams, was killed in a two-car accident on US 67. Mr. McWilliams, who was injured in the accident, was administrative assistant to the Farmington School District superintendent. Mrs. McWilliams was the passenger in a car driven by her husband. Mr. and Mrs. McWilliams were returning from St. Louis when, near the intersection of JJ Highway and US 67, their car collided with another car head-on.
60 Years – 1959
■ Carol Graham, 13-year-old 4H’er, was chosen winner of the Room Improvement Contest. Carol, the younger daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Graham of Libertyville, chose her brother’s room as her project.
■ In the Doe Run Junior High Tournament, Farmington finished fourth after playing Lesterville, Doe Run, Flat River and Bismarck. Farmington played Bismarck to determine who would place third or fourth in the tournament. Farmington was beaten by Bismarck which placed them in fourth place.
■ Members of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington sold fruitcakes to raise funds for the club’s contribution to the landscaping of the new Farmington High School.
■ Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Shelton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Baptist church. All friends and relatives were invited to attend. Then a family dinner was held at the home of their son and daughter-in-law.
70 Years – 1949
■ Mr. and Mrs. W.E. DeForest of Farmington observed their 50th wedding anniversary and celebrated with an open house. Friends and relatives stopped by to wish them congratulations and share memories.
■ Tex Ritter — America’s most beloved singing cowboy of stage, screen and radio — appeared at the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre. Appearing with Tex and his Western Festival of fun, songs and music were his famous movie horse, White Flash, and comedians Slim Andrews and Spud Goodale.
■ The Doe Run High School girls’ volleyball team showed a capacity crowd at the Doe Run Gymnasium why it had a record unequaled by any athletic squad — girl or boy — in this county, as Doe Run walloped Irondale 21-5. This was the fourth straight year in the six-year history of the invitational volleyball tournament that the host team ran off with the honors. In that period Doe Run lost only one game. Members of the team were: Evelyn Starnes, Ethel Wann, Loretta Revelle, Shirley Hampton, Betty Hughes, Norma Baker, Betty Martin, LaNelle Hahn, Virginia Becker, Helen Cunningham, Eileen Burch, Mark Sikes and Coach Fred Lesh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.