30 Years – 1989
Farmington Councilman Edwin Short tossed his hat into the ring for mayor, creating a three-way race for the city’s top post. He joined Walter Ellis and Michael O’Brien in the mayor’s race.
A fire that caused major damage to a Farmington residence was blamed on two pairs of jeans that had been left on top of a stove, according to fire investigator.
Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist, Charles H. Cozean, M.D., formerly of Farmington performed his 4000th operation since completing his first implant in 1975.
Commerce Bank of St. Francois County, held a Grand Opening to celebrate the opening of the Farmington Banking Center at 1040 E. Karsch.
Dr. William Harris, a general orthopedic surgeon, is the first orthopedic surgeon in the county. Before Dr. Harris came to the area people needing total knee replacements had to travel to St. Louis, as no physician in Farmington performed the surgery.
The construction of the Wal Mart Supercenter, estimated at 7 million, was one of several constructions projects in Farmington during 1988. The total cost of building activity in 1988 topped 16 million which was an increase over 1987.
40 Years – 1979
Two Farmington men were hospitalized after their single engine plane slipped across a bean field and crashed into an embankment six miles north of Paris, Tennessee. Chuck Pingel and Robert Green were in the plane, piloted by Chuck Pingel.
Both were taken to the local hospital for their injuries.
Farmington Knights went down in defeat for the second straight time against Fredericktown 53-49. The Knights jumped out in front in the first quarter 17-10. Twelve of Farmington’s 17 points came from inside 10 feet. Eric Sutherland posted six for the Knights. Tom Starnes and Rod Vessell scored points for the Knights as well.
Farmington police looked for a male subject who apparently tool three rings from the Jewel Box Jewelry Store late in the afternoon. The rings were shown to the individual and the jeweler realized the rings were missing and questioned the customer. The jeweler threatened to call the police and the man ran out of the store.
50 Years – 1969
Sergeant First Class John Carleton and Cadet Jerry Mothershead, both of Farmington, participated in the Inaugural Parade for President-elect Richard Nixon in Washington, DC. Carleton and Mothershead were members of the band and drill team of the Missouri Military Academy. The MMA groups were the only Missouri participants in the Inaugural activities.
Architects of St. Louis conferred with the Farmington Board of Education to examine the tentative plans and specifications for proposed work at the Farmington Junior High School.
Master Sergeant Elmer Burch of Doe Run retired after more than 20 years active service in the Army.
Playing at the Corral Drive-In was Lee Marvin in Sergeant Ryker and Psych out; also Rod Taylor in High Commissioner and Bobby Darfa in Cop Out.
60 Years – 1959
Funeral services were held for Mrs. W.L. Johns who passed away. Emma Bell Cole Johns was born in Blackwell, Missouri and was married to W.L. Johns.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Ragsdale celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary with an open house at their home in Farmington. The couple were married on January 12, 1909.
Members of the 1959 A Capella Choir were: Mary Stockenberg, Alice Cooney, Betty Chilton, Bonnie Leist, Susan Klein, Helen Shirrell, Margaret Warnol, Ruth Ann Herbst, Martha Ragsdale, Sally Karsch, Sandy Sinclair, Ann Sinclair, Elaine Warnol, Bonnie Whitten, Norma Meyers, Helen Miller, Pat Sinclair, Ann Burch, Martha Harter, Judy Anderson, Sharon Von Fange, Judy Bryant, Barbara Tesereau, Sharon Lenz, Elizabeth Crouch, Nancy Melise, Marilyn Cowley, Larry Matthews, Tom Wilkerson, Jerry Pogue, LeRoy Benton, David Ratliff, Charlie Womack, Bob Boyd, Harold Hastings, Johnny Seay, John Schramm, Gary Wallace, Herb Beck, Bill Giessing, Joe Ruebel, Ken Waldron, Rusty Straughan, Larry DeForest, Ron Sherrill, Bob Paris and Jerald Johnson.
Mr. Joseph H. Grand, president of the Missouri Natural Gas Company, was the guest speaker at the annual banquet of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.
70 Years – 1949
The Federal Communications Commission granted an FM permit to Radio Station KREI, St. Francois County’s 1000-watt station located in Farmington. Cecil Roberts, owner of KREI, announced that FM broadcasts will commence within possibly 60 days. The permit allowed KREI to continue its broadcasting during the night hours.
License plates for passenger cars that that had series of 198,000, 199,000, and 200,000 were available at the county distributing agent, Wm F. Manson and Son at Desloge. These three series of 1,000 plates each were replaced by 3,000 numbers that were assigned in the month of March. The new license system provided for the distribution of plates according to month so that expiration dates of plates would be staggered.
Forest Smith became Missouri’s 42nd governor taking the oath of the office in the rotunda of the State Capitol Building. The oath being given by Supreme Court Judge Albert M. Clark.
