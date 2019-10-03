30 Years – 1989
■ Jim and Annette McKay opened a new restaurant in downtown Farmington. “Jeremiah’s On The Square” at 11 North Jefferson was “the home of the two-fisted sandwich.” The restaurant offered 41 different sandwiches as well as a variety of other dishes.
■ Farmington High School chose their candidates for Homecoming Queen. They were: Caroline Howard, Karri White, Karen Bach and Shelia Siebert.
■ The field commanders of the Farmington Black Knights Marching Band won in competition at Sullivan. Participants that won were Caroline Howard, Michael Hull and Angela Whitener.
■ Farmington invited former queens back for the 1989 homecoming. They were: 1960 – Mary Ann Rickus; 1961 – Jeannie Spencer; 1963 – Sally Simms’; 1964 – Rita Cole; 1965 – Ardie Province; 1966 – Carolyn Pothetus; 1967 – Karyl Ratley; 1968 – Pat Politte; 1969 – Sheila Cresswell; 1970 – Mary Wade; 1972 – Nancy Thomas; 1973 – Joan Sontag; 1974 – Marcia Elders; 1975 – Theresa Ritter; 1977 – Lisa Baechle; 1979 – Davey Ranson; 1980 – Pam Boesch; 1984 – Cindy Patterson; 1986 – Angie Allen; 1987 – Becky Matthews; and 1988 – Angie Boring.
40 Years – 1979
■ Two men were hurt and one critically injured in accidental shootings. The first took place when officers were summoned to Highway OO, just north of Highway 32, in response to a shooting report. Upon arrival they found the victim laying in the ditch along the road. He was critically injured. Another person was injured when he was struck by six to eight pellets while squirrel hunting.
■ A Farmington couple reported a burglary and theft to their residence on 324 C. Street. Money was taken in the burglary. Another burglary was reported off Perrine Road where two speakers and an eight track tape was stolen from a vehicle. Two other separate incidents were report of damage being done to parked cars.
■ Farmington High School students Marilee Carr and Jeff Pautz were named commended students in the 25th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
50 Years – 1969
■ Mr. and Mrs. George Shinn of Farmington celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary with a reception and open house at Long Memorial Hall. The celebration was given by their six children.
■ Mrs. Vernon Giessing was honored at an informal dinner for her contribution to the Farmington Library. She retired after having served as librarian since December 1958. Mrs. Giessing was presented with a lovely silver plate from present and former members of the library board. The plate was inscribed: “Presented to Helen Giessing in appreciation for dedicated service to the library. The Farmington Library Board.”
■ The theme for the Community Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar was “Visions of Sugar Plums.” Many hours of planning and work went into this bazaar with lots of handmade items, artificial flowers, and clothing for sale.
■ Trophies were presented to the three winning business firms in the “Fall Festival Costume Contest. Winners were Jack Sebastian, representing First State Bank; Charles Smith, Butterfield Greenhouses; and Lee Keoen, Lee's Restaurant; First State Bank was awarded first prize, Butterfield’s second and Lees’ third.
60 Years – 1959
■ Miss Golda Green, who was a rural carrier at the Farmington Post Office, has retired. When she began her service as a rural carrier, Miss Green had a route approximately 24 miles long and used a team of horses and a mail wagon in making deliveries. At the time of her retirement her route was 71 miles long. She served this route in approximately the same time required to serve the route on which she started.
■ The Farmington Board of Education held a special school board meeting for the purpose of inspecting the new senior high school building. The architects and contractors were on hand to make the inspection with the board of education.
70 Years – 1949
■ Farmington Knights had an even game with Crystal City for a while then the Knights scored a touchdown to win the game 6-0.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kollmeyer grew prize-winning crops for the top entry in Class 36 of the St. Francois County Fair. Mr. and Mrs. Kollmeyer were the district’s balanced farming family winner — one of the half dozen chosen in the state. They were the top farm family of the district.
■ Midwest Dairy of Cape Girardeau expanded its line of milk products into several areas in the county and established a branch plant in Desloge. Midwest Dairy products were put in the local supermarkets in this area.
■ Illustrating history lessons gained from textbooks, students at the Luther School covered the blackboards with crayon drawings depicting scenes of Columbus and the discovery of America. Artists participating were Charles Cozean, David Pardieck, Donna Valle, Ruth Pardieck, Dolores DeVore and Katarina Schmidt.
■ Playing at the theater was "Mother is a Freshman" starring Loretta Young and Van Johnson; and "The Missing Bandit," starring Frank Sinatra and Kathryn Grayson.
