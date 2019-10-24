30 Years – 1989
■ The drums and horns of Farmington’s Black Knight Marching Band were heard in Busch Stadium when the band took on the best in the state in the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival. They previously performed at the Rebel Invitational in Flat River where they finished just three points out of first place in their division. Donna Umfleet claimed an “Outstanding Soloist” award at the Rebel Invitational.
■ Students from Farmington High School's honor society helped out the public library by conducting phone surveys to find out what Farmington residents want and need from their library.
■ Farmington’s emergency siren warning system was set up by the city. Assistant City Administrator Jim Dismuke said they installed four sirens initially and a total of five were be placed in various locations in the city. The entire city is now covered by the sirens to be used when an emergency occurs or an important message needs to be relayed to all city residents.
40 Years –1979
■ Drastic budget cuts sparing no office would be necessary unless St. Francois voters approved a proposed half-cent sales tax issue, as told by the County Court to the Courthouse employees. If it wasn’t passed severe cuts would occur in personnel and office budgets. The effects of the tax would be beneficial, the judges said, since about one fourth of the tax would be paid by out-of-county residents doing their shopping in St. Francois County. Among federal programs under a threat to be cutoff was revenue sharing which provided the entire budget for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
■ Three juvenile runaways from the GIT program at Farmington State Hospital were taken into custody after stealing a car from Thomas Stanfield. Stanfield was coming out of the office when he saw his car being driven away. Stanfield then gave pursuit riding in a car of his fellow worker. Officers from the Sheriff’s Department and Farmington Police Department participated in the recovery and the car thieves were eventually apprehended.
■ Missouri Governor Joseph Teasdale presented representatives of the city of Farmington with a plaque officially designating Farmington an All-Missouri Certified City. Accepting the award were Susie Landrum, Ann Walker, Janet Dierker, Judy Sheets, Governor, and Farmington Chamber of Commerce president, Stuart Landrum Jr.
50 Years – 1969
■ US Air Force Sergeant Ronald M. Schivitz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norvel Wells, received his first and second awards of the Air Medal at Shepard Air Force Base, Texas. Sergeant Schivitz, a helicopter mechanic, was cited for his outstanding airmanship and courage on successful and important missions completed under hazardous conditions in support of US operations in Southeast Asia.
■ Private Stephen Brune completed nine weeks of advanced infantry training. His last week of training was spent in guerrilla warfare exercises.
■ Airman First Class Clark Crawford was on temporary duty with the 4133rd Bomb Wing at a forward base in the Western Pacific.
You have free articles remaining.
■ US Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Henry Dione was decorated with the Bronze Star Medal at Lowry Air Force Base, Colorado for meritorious service while engaged in military operations against Viet Cong forces.
■ US Air Force Sergeant Frankie Cruse, Jr. was stationed at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Sergeant Cruse was an intelligence specialist with Headquarters Thirteenth Air Force.
60 Years – 1959
■ Miss Beverly Powers, the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Powers of Farmington, was one of 35 nurses at the University of Missouri who received their caps.
■ The three day opening of S & S Mobile Homes was termed a success. Fred Schuermann and Kenneth Smedstad were the owners.
■ The Farmington High School Band, under the direction of Don McClard, participated in the Southeast Missouri State College Homecoming.
■ Powell’s Processing Plant opened at the Highway 67 bypass just off of Center Street. The owner of the plant was Harry Powell of Farmington.
■ Kings and Queens were elected at the 4-H Barnwarmin'. Roy Berghaus and Kay Vargo were Senior King and Queen, and Wayne Freeman and Cecilia Dickey were Junior King and Queen.
70 Years – 1949
■ C.B. Denman, prominent countian and for some time an area official for the Department of Agriculture, was named one of the officers of the Missouri 4-H Foundation, which was organized after being incorporated under the Missouri law. One of the first steps to be taken was the immediate preparation of a leaflet giving the purposes and organization of the group.
■ St. Francois County furnished 1,735 signatures on referendum petitions on the controversial 4-cent gas tax increase law so that it would go on the ballot for approval or disapproval. The bill would increase the gas tax and the increased funds would go into the hands of the State Highway Commission with amounts to be used by the commission in conjunction with planning of the state’s 114 counties.
■ A member of the 519th Military Police Battalion stationed in Yokohama, Japan was Pfc. Donald C. Hurst of Farmington. The public relations office in Yokohama reported Pfc. Hurst as one of a battery of motorcyclists who help direct traffic and keep traffic lanes open in the Yokohama area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.