DAYS GONE BY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

■ Dr. Douglas Ross of Farmington was appointed to be clinical instructor in pedodontics (children’s dentistry) for junior and senior students at Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis. Dr. Ross continued to see his patients at his Farmington office.

■ More than woo students at Central Methodist College were named to the dean’s list for fall. Students from our area were Robert Wayne Shaner, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Shaner of Farmington. Robert was a senior chemistry major.

60 Years – 1960

■ A heavy rain, wind and some hail kept residents of St. Francois County alert for possible windstorms. The only serious damage reported was at the home of C. F. Hennrich, about four miles southwest of Doe Run. What seemed to be a tornado completely destroyed their barn trapping some cows inside.

■ Presentation of American flags, an annual project of the Farmington Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was made to local units of the Girl Scouts. The presentation was made by Mrs. Charles Meyer, president of the auxiliary. Receiving the flags on behalf of the Girl Scouts and Brownies were Linda Botkin, Janice Botkin and Michele Freeman.