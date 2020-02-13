DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Beverly Hoehn was crowned Farmington High Sweetheart at the coronation, Cathleen Jokerst was the first runner up and Donna Umfleet was second runner up.
■ Over 100 area St. Louis Cardinal fans turned out to greet the Third Annual Cardinal Caravan stop in Farmington. Several team members and management spokesman hosted a press-conference and luncheon at the Elks Club in Farmington.
■ Plans for Farmington’s annual Country Days festival were announced with Farmington McDonald’s being the sponsor. It was announced so far that the parade would include the Black Knight Drum and Bugle Corps and the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales.
■ Residents were out of power when a fire on a utility pole caused a power outage for residents in the south end of Farmington.
40 Years – 1980
■ The new Chrysler 1980 New Yorker four door sedan, with restyled longer rear fenders, more massive bumpers, new radiator grille, better visibility from the larger rear window and was powered by the 135 hp. Spitfire Engine was showcased.
■ A photo appearing in the Globe Democrat was three ladies from Farmington, Ruth Lee Bird, Margie Stover, Nancy Eaton, and Mary Kay Melvin enjoying their day outdoors cycling in Flores Park. They are all student nurses from Jewish Hospital. They were enjoying the warmest day in January history.
■ In an effort to increase Missouri’s fast-growing vacation business, estimated at 200,000,000 annually, a state of Missouri exhibit would be shown at seven sports and travel shows by the Division of Resources and Development in the next four months. A State Park Board representative assisted in the Missouri booth at four of these shows.
■ Mrs. Foster Byington and Miss Gloria Hunt were injured when Miss Hunt was being given drivers lessons from Mrs. Byington. As they rounded the corner of W. Harrison and S. Franklin, Mrs. Byington thought that Miss Hunt was going into a ditch and grabbed the steering wheel and the car struck a tree. Minor injuries occurred.
50 Years – 1970
■ Approval of plans for a new open plan middle school — grades six through eight — was announced by Farmington Schools. The 13,000 sq. ft. single story building, first unit of a long-range phased plan to replace Farmington’s existing junior high school facilities. The new building’s estimated cost was $275,000.
■ Police were called to a shooting at 219 E. Liberty St. and found Donald Crump shot in the abdomen by a .22 caliber rifle. The bullet caused serious internal injuries as it passed through his body in the midsection. Mr. Crump had recently been released from jail. Another gentleman at the residence fired the shot stating it was done in self-defense.
■ Dr. Douglas Ross of Farmington was appointed to be clinical instructor in pedodontics (children’s dentistry) for junior and senior students at Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis. Dr. Ross continued to see his patients at his Farmington office.
■ More than woo students at Central Methodist College were named to the dean’s list for fall. Students from our area were Robert Wayne Shaner, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Shaner of Farmington. Robert was a senior chemistry major.
60 Years – 1960
■ A heavy rain, wind and some hail kept residents of St. Francois County alert for possible windstorms. The only serious damage reported was at the home of C. F. Hennrich, about four miles southwest of Doe Run. What seemed to be a tornado completely destroyed their barn trapping some cows inside.
■ Presentation of American flags, an annual project of the Farmington Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was made to local units of the Girl Scouts. The presentation was made by Mrs. Charles Meyer, president of the auxiliary. Receiving the flags on behalf of the Girl Scouts and Brownies were Linda Botkin, Janice Botkin and Michele Freeman.
■ Dr. G. L. Watkins, president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, was present at the meeting of the Farmington Board of Aldermen and asked to let the voters of the city express their preference for or against Daylight Saving Time. Observations were made and it was possible that all other cities and towns would decide to go on the time change. If that is the case, Farmington will too.
■ In order to meet the demand for an excellent quality product, Francis and Willard Govro, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Govro remodeled their six-cow stanchion type milking parlor to a herringbone pipeline system. The additional investment total cost was around $5,400 and these costs and remodeling enabled the Govros to produce top quality milk and to save as much labor as possible.
■ Twins of the week were Jimmy and Jerry Dugal, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dugal of Dewey Street in Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
■ State and county authorities arrested Willas Wright and a minor who confessed to stealing a cash register containing $85 from the Redwine Service Station, ½ mile north of Farmington on Highway 61-67. After taking the money from the cash register, they threw the register into Terre Blue Creek near Bonne Terre. Wright also admitted he stole $103 from the same service station previously.
■ The White Gypsy operetta was presented by the Farmington Junior High School and directed by Helen Corken. Dale Sherrill played the king, David Parks and Donald Thomas were spies. The four skeletons were portrayed by Charles Hilliker, Gary Hawn, Ronnie Hibbits, and Larry Toalson. The princess was played by Sylvia Dugal.
■ An interesting item in the financial report of St. Francois County was that the murder trial against William Clarence Mahurin cost the county $1,325.
■ The Farmington Junior High School basketball team ended its second successive season in January with an 11-2 record.
■ Three families of St. Francois County were recognized as balancing farmer winners out of 35 counties in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. They were the Mr. and Mrs. Harold Simms family, the John Kiepe family, and the William Kidd family.