20 YEARS 1998
A downtown business was recovering from an early morning fire which caused smoke and water damage to the building and its contents. Kelly’s Korner Kupboard, located in the 300 block of East Liberty sustained the damage when the fire broke out in the attic after midnight. A police officer on patrol spotted the flames coming from the southwest corner of the roof and alerted dispatchers.
Members of four area fire departments were called in to battle another blaze, a hay bale fire on Busiek Road. The fire involved about 25 round bales stacked in row along the right of way. For several hours firemen from the four departments worked by portable lights and generators to systematically move, tear apart, and extinguish the burning bales.
The runway project at the Farmington Airport was continuing with the construction firm of J.H. Berra awarded the contact in the amount of $1,721,000. The improvements include pouring three concrete slabs which workers worked by lighting well into the night assuring that a continuous slab was laid the entire length of the runway. The push was to have the tarmac completed by Oct. 3, the date of the Farmington Bicentennial Air Show. The show was scheduled prior to the finalization of the runway upgrades.
30 YEARS 1988
There were no new cases of rabies detected in St. Francois County but the rabies alert remained in effect. The quarantine in effect for McCormick Acres was extended, meaning all animals must be penned or leashed.
Plans for a sports complex in Farmington moved ahead as city council members looked into the accessibility of swapping a tract of land the city owns in exchange for the development of the arena. According to City Administrator Roger Hoehn, the city owns 16 acres of valuable property at the junction of Highways 32 and 67 near the new Wal-Mart, but plans were to build the sports complex in a different location.
Tentative plans are for the Sports Complex to be built behind the School Administration Building on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. Hoehn stated the land near the highway could not be sold as it was purchased through help from the federal government for the express purpose of a sports complex.
40 YEARS 1978
Amy Johnson and Gary Hammers were crowned Prince and Princess of the annual Doe Run Homecoming festivities. The royals were selected from six groups of youngsters with Lisa Harris and Michael Hull the outgoing princess and prince.
Amy was the daughter of Gary Johnson of Doe Run and Gary was the son of Ron Hammers of Delassus.
Osage deputies recovered a stolen car from Farmington in their county. The Dodge Colt of Mrs. Phyllis Dickerson was reported stolen while it was parked in front of Roberts Office Supplies.
Volunteers carried a broken motorcycle from the middle of the Henry Street and Liberty Street intersection after the bike collided with a car. Charles Miller was northbound on Henry on the motorcycle and Leonard Cook was westbound on Liberty when the accident occurred. Miller was thrown over the handlebars as the result of the accident. He escaped with minor injuries.
The first three finishers of the Casino Roller rink’s Muscular Dystrophy skateathon received an invitation to appear on camera during the nationally televised broadcast of the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon hosted by Jerry Lewis. Mark Wengler, Donny Burlbaw and Apache were the skaters.
50 YEARS 1968
Five young ladies were competing for the Fall Festival Queen honor and would be crowned Official Queen at the half-time activities during the Farmington-Crystal City football game. Candidates were: Claudia Winebarger, Janice Bryant, Mimi Fischbeck, Judy Towler and Beth Starnes.
There were 12 players in their senior year. They were Tim Williamson, Mike Redmond, Carl Nicholson, Richard Nicholson, Dale Wright, Gary Lynn, Birge Elder, Bob Smith, Greg Vargo, Buddy Pothetos and Jan Parker.
First State Bank, at a public hearing, received authorization to proceed with plans to build a walk-up drive-up banking facility and parking lot at the southwest corner of West Columbia and A Street.
60 YEARS 1958
Seven men from St. Francois County reported to the Armed forces under the Universal Military Training and Service Act, as amended: Kenneth Ray Hall, Harvey James Pirtle, Ural Thomas Ward, Robert Gene Medley, Gary Lee Tinker, Robert Walter Byrd and Murriel Dale Richardson.
The Farmington Bowling Alley, located in the basement of the Long Memorial Hall at West Columbia and Franklin Street, was re-opening. The Bowling Alleys are sponsored by the Farmington Fire Department. The cost to bowl was 25 cents per game.
Farmington’s Board are taking action on the matter of a municipally-owned airport and Mayor Orville Woodard named a four-man committee of Aldermen to investigate the proposal to establish a city airport.
George Keathley of Farmington is a candidate on the Republican ticket for the office of County Clerk.
William Braun, director of the United Fund during its initial season, was elected to become chairman of the board for the local United Fund. He succeeds the Rev. W.E. Griesse, chairman of the board during its first campaign.
