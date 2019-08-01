30 Years – 1989
■ A sixth person passed away as the result of a car accident that occurred earlier at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Liberty Street.
■ The Farmington Swim Team had 15 swimmers that qualified to attend the National AAU Junior Olympics which was held in Austin, Texas. Out of the 15 qualified four attended Jayme Laut, Stephanie Karraker, Highley Williams and Evan Williams.
■ Using absentee votes as an indicator, St. Francois County Clerk Arthur Hulsey was predicting a light turnout for the blue law election. Hulsey estimated that about 4,000 out of the counties over 28,000 voters would turnout for the election.
■ St. Francois County delegates to the 4th Annual Missouri Freedom Forum were Christie Cole, Teresa Canterberry, Christy Miller, Susanne Row, Sharyl Rich, Erin Beck, Beverly Hoehn, Jenny Schuch, Sheila Siebert, Amy Thornton, Cathy Jokerst, Karen Martin, Michelle Hoehn, Patti Blair and Leslie Rogers. The Freedom Forum was held at the Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
■ Medical Arts Clinic of Farmington added two new doctors to their staff. John Grechus and Charles Keefe, have joined the clinic.
40 Years – 1979
■ For the third time vandals uprooted flowers in the planter bed near the entrance to Wilson-Rozier Park, according to the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department.
■ Progress on a window renovation project by the Fred Barnes Construction Company has reached the top of the Church of Christ on West Columbia Street. Restoration of the stained glass windows and repairing the woodwork on the church belfry. The church was built in 1836 by the Presbyterians and in 1868 it was rebuilt through the generosity of M. P. Cayce. In 1902, the Christian Church purchased it and later sold it to the Church of Christ.
■ The Wood Nickel Band and Colleen Kay performed at the Country Days Celebration. The local group was composed of Jay Johnson, David Johnson, Mike Tawfall and David Bowyer.
50 Years – 1969
■ Raymond Silas Roberts, well-known attorney of Farmington passed away Aug. 1, 1969, at the age of 69. In his early career, Roberts was an educator and served as principal of the high school of Steelville. He then pursued a law degree and was a lawyer in Farmington beginning Jan. 1, 1929, and practiced law more that 40 years until his death.
■ The State Department of Education advised the Ste. Genevieve School District R-II that the Weingarten Wing School, grades 1-6, will close for the 1969-70 school year.
■ County 4-H clubs held their 23rd annual Club Round-Up. Winners in categories were Yount Cashion, Memorial Outstanding Adult leader plaque, the only adult award presented at the Round-Up. Other 4-H members receiving honors were Nickolyn Shelley, Rosie Haney, Becky Westmeyer, Nancy Kollmeyer, Mary Graham, Sharon Weems, Jane Terry, Kevin Miller, Fran Pope, Nancy Detring, Mary Mount, Theresa Ritter, Melinda Plummer, Donna Shelley, Glenda Worley, Joan Eaves, Betha Shelley, Karen Detring and Faye Worley.
60 Years – 1959
■ Mrs. Wayne Corzine, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis from injuries sustained from a fall a week earlier. She was found by her husband at the foot of the basement steps of her house. It was not immediately determined when she fell or at what time the accident occurred.
■ Several local students and one St. Joseph High School student were awarded scholarships covering all tuition and fees to Southeast Missouri State University. Miss Sandra Elaine Foreman, Miss Rosetta Mae Whiteaker, Kenneth Waldron and Miss Patricia Merritt.
■ Mr. and Mrs. John LaChance of Knob Lick observed their Golden Wedding Anniversary with an open house with many friends and relatives.
■ Painting was done on the Friendly Flower Shop at 18 N. Washington St. The shop building faces the United Bank parking lot with entrance and exit on Liberty Street.
■ A variety show was held at the Doe Run High School to benefit the Doe Run Park. All proceeds went to the Doe Run Park for maintenance.
70 Years – 1949
■ With a record of 11 ribbons in the 14 times shown this year, Lady Luck — Archie Chappell’s five-gaited mare — was one of the promising show horses of the county. Lady Luck was raised locally by Louis Yeager.
■ Commissioning of the newly built CAA communicator station at Farmington began operating and giving flight information to all aircraft on a 24-hour basis. The station is the latest thing in its line and is one of the first 24 to be maintained in the United States. It was one of three underway in Missouri. The other two are located in Malden and Butler.
■ For the protection of patrons against polio, Tom Edwards and Frank Plumlee of Edwards & Plumlee Theatres had the Ritz Theatre and other in their chain of theaters in the county fumigated by a special unit. There was a special machine that heats a mixture of DDT, Chloredene, Phenol and Glycol and vaporizes them, a fog was forced by a blowing unit into building where it would settle into the area and into the cracks of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.