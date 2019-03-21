Try 3 months for $3

30 Years – 1989

The Farmington Middle School held a contest to design a drawing for the school’s outdoor trash canisters. Over 60 designs were submitted with five winners selected.

Jesse Heck, local business and civic leader passed away. Jesse owned and operated Heck’s IGA grocery in Farmington since the mid 1930s and passed away at the age of 81.

Mr. Heck served on the Farmington City Council as well as on the board of directors of First State Bank of Farmington as well as helping to organize the Farmington Blues Baseball Team.

A forum involving the four candidates for mayor of Farmington was held and the candidates were Walter Ellis, Willa Dean Meyer, Michael O’Brien and Edwin Short.

40 Years – 1979

Sheriff Jim Hickman and Chief Deputy Gene Archer took to the air to return accused jail escapee David Fred Miller to St. Francois County.

Miller, 25 of Fredericktown turned himself into authorities almost a month after he apparently walked out the front door of the St. Francois County Jail.

The Greensheet, a weekly publication by the Evening Press turned one year old.

Farmington celebrated Centennial Days 1879-1979 with events including a Pancake Breakfast, Best Beard Contest, Best Bonnet Contest, Basketball Free-throw Shooting Contest and a concert by Wilkinson Brothers Music Show.

50 Years – 1969

Mayor Walter K. Giessing and Robert F. Thompson, owner of Thompson Auto Sales, Inc. took the sledge hammer and crow bar to a window in one of several huts being removed at the junction of North Washington and Karsch Boulevard. The huts were known as Tiny Town.

Mr. and Mrs. Simon Rigdon observed their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Walker K. Giessing welcomed another new business to the community. Jimmie’s Cleaners opened on Ste. Genevieve Avenue, with Bob Turley, as the store’s manager.

Assets of Golman Department Stores in Flat River and Festus were purchased by P.N. Hirsch & Company division of Interco Incorporated.

Golman department stores were started more than forty years ago in Festus.

A1/C Lawrence Ritter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Ritter, 1966 graduate of St. Joseph High School, was home on leave from the Air Force.

Brigadoon took the stage with student actors, David Hager, Dennis Martin, Larry Pratt and Sally Fitz.

60 Years – 1959

Airman Benny D. Merritt, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Merritt of Route 2, Farmington was assigned to a unit of the Strategic Air Command at Vandenberg, AFB, California for training and duty as a machinist.

Mr. Tom Davis, county Recorder, was accepted as Chairman of the County Cancer Crusade which was conducted annually in April.

H.O. Williams authorized The Press to announce his candidacy for re-election as Police Judge. Mr. Williams had served for six years and was a long-time resident of Farmington.

The appointment of F.P. Graves of Farmington as Chairman of the St. Francois County Savings Bonds Committee was announced by Arthur Atkinson of St. Louis, US Savings Bond State Chairman.

Strong and prolonged winds prevailed the Farmington community causing damage to tv antennas, roofs and other property.

70 Years –1949

Jim Morris signed a contract to play professional baseball with the Waterloo, Iowa team of the Three-I League. This club was one of the minor league clubs of the Chicago White Sox.

After graduating from Farmington High School, Morris went into the army and when released joined the “House of David” nine and toured the country in exhibition ball with that bearded team. Then he returned home and joined the Farmington Blues.

The Board of Aldermen appointed C.C. Gower to serve the remainder of the year as city collector.

CC Gower, city collector and insurance man here for many years died at Bonne Terre Hospital where he passed from complications arising after an appendectomy and leg amputation. CC Gower operated the CC Gower Insurance Agency here and was prominent in several civic organizations.

KREI Radio Station, St. Francois County’s 1000 watt daytime station in Farmington. The FCC granted Roberts the addition of the newer type of FM broadcasting and all the necessary equipment was installed.

