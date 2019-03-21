30 Years – 1989
The Farmington Middle School held a contest to design a drawing for the school’s outdoor trash canisters. Over 60 designs were submitted with five winners selected.
Jesse Heck, local business and civic leader passed away. Jesse owned and operated Heck’s IGA grocery in Farmington since the mid 1930s and passed away at the age of 81.
Mr. Heck served on the Farmington City Council as well as on the board of directors of First State Bank of Farmington as well as helping to organize the Farmington Blues Baseball Team.
A forum involving the four candidates for mayor of Farmington was held and the candidates were Walter Ellis, Willa Dean Meyer, Michael O’Brien and Edwin Short.
40 Years – 1979
Sheriff Jim Hickman and Chief Deputy Gene Archer took to the air to return accused jail escapee David Fred Miller to St. Francois County.
Miller, 25 of Fredericktown turned himself into authorities almost a month after he apparently walked out the front door of the St. Francois County Jail.
The Greensheet, a weekly publication by the Evening Press turned one year old.
Farmington celebrated Centennial Days 1879-1979 with events including a Pancake Breakfast, Best Beard Contest, Best Bonnet Contest, Basketball Free-throw Shooting Contest and a concert by Wilkinson Brothers Music Show.
50 Years – 1969
Mayor Walter K. Giessing and Robert F. Thompson, owner of Thompson Auto Sales, Inc. took the sledge hammer and crow bar to a window in one of several huts being removed at the junction of North Washington and Karsch Boulevard. The huts were known as Tiny Town.
Mr. and Mrs. Simon Rigdon observed their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Walker K. Giessing welcomed another new business to the community. Jimmie’s Cleaners opened on Ste. Genevieve Avenue, with Bob Turley, as the store’s manager.
Assets of Golman Department Stores in Flat River and Festus were purchased by P.N. Hirsch & Company division of Interco Incorporated.
Golman department stores were started more than forty years ago in Festus.
A1/C Lawrence Ritter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Ritter, 1966 graduate of St. Joseph High School, was home on leave from the Air Force.
Brigadoon took the stage with student actors, David Hager, Dennis Martin, Larry Pratt and Sally Fitz.
60 Years – 1959
Airman Benny D. Merritt, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Merritt of Route 2, Farmington was assigned to a unit of the Strategic Air Command at Vandenberg, AFB, California for training and duty as a machinist.
Mr. Tom Davis, county Recorder, was accepted as Chairman of the County Cancer Crusade which was conducted annually in April.
H.O. Williams authorized The Press to announce his candidacy for re-election as Police Judge. Mr. Williams had served for six years and was a long-time resident of Farmington.
The appointment of F.P. Graves of Farmington as Chairman of the St. Francois County Savings Bonds Committee was announced by Arthur Atkinson of St. Louis, US Savings Bond State Chairman.
Strong and prolonged winds prevailed the Farmington community causing damage to tv antennas, roofs and other property.
70 Years –1949
Jim Morris signed a contract to play professional baseball with the Waterloo, Iowa team of the Three-I League. This club was one of the minor league clubs of the Chicago White Sox.
After graduating from Farmington High School, Morris went into the army and when released joined the “House of David” nine and toured the country in exhibition ball with that bearded team. Then he returned home and joined the Farmington Blues.
The Board of Aldermen appointed C.C. Gower to serve the remainder of the year as city collector.
CC Gower, city collector and insurance man here for many years died at Bonne Terre Hospital where he passed from complications arising after an appendectomy and leg amputation. CC Gower operated the CC Gower Insurance Agency here and was prominent in several civic organizations.
KREI Radio Station, St. Francois County’s 1000 watt daytime station in Farmington. The FCC granted Roberts the addition of the newer type of FM broadcasting and all the necessary equipment was installed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.