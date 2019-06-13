30 Years – 1989
Hot Air Balloon race took place in Farmington at the Farmington Regional Airport. It was rescheduled from Country Days as it was rained out then.
Area youth experienced the job of a firefighter thanks to the combined efforts of the Farmington Fire Department and the Boy Scouts of America.
Dr. John Fitz, a local eye surgeon was certified to be a diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and also selected to teach a course at the 1989 meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans.
Two Farmington residents were awarded Bachelor of Science degrees during commencement exercises at The School of the Ozarks in Point Lookout. They were David Scott Rich and Neal C. Wilcox.
The following students were ranked in the top 10 academically of the graduating class of 1989: Melissa Eastman, valedictorian, Lori Barnard, salutatorian, Emily Dierker, Mary Elser, Rachel Walters, Beth Bullis, Patrick Wheeler, Darren Stam, Jason Lorch and Shannon Satterthwaite.
40 Years – 1979
Three men stopped for a traffic citation were linked to a large stolen auto parts ring operating just southeast of the Farmington city limits. The truck was pulled over after a Highway Patrol aircraft observed a pickup truck being loaded onto a trailer in the vicinity of Highway OO. The aircraft alerted the trooper and then the vehicle was stopped.
Charges of receiving stolen property were filed against the three men by arresting officer Bob Howard after he stopped the pickup they were riding in.
The gas crunch finally hit Farmington with people lined up to get whatever gas they could. Several station were closed.
A patient at Farmington State Hospital drowned after he fell into a small fountain on the hospital grounds. The body was discovered by Fred McDaniel’s two sons who were playing on the grounds.
John Wayne, Hollywood hero, lost his battle with cancer. He was known as “The Duke.” He was an actor for nearly 50 years and 200 movies.
50 Years – 1969
The Farmington City Council granted Fred Barnes tentative approval for development of a three acre tract of land on the western edge of Farmington. The subdivision would include nine lots and two streets would be constructed.
A letter was also presented by Dean Danieley from the chamber of commerce proposing repavement of the downtown streets.
Ken Stoll, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.X. Stoll of Farmington received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas, School of Law.
Homer Lollar, owner of a new and used furniture store in downtown Farmington, was discovered dead from an apparent gun accident. The body was located less than 50 yards from AA Highway southeast of Farmington. An extensive search was begun for Lollar after he failed to return home from a trip to the farm of his father-in-law. Lollar’s truck was immediately found and the body of Lollar was discovered in the general area of the truck. After discovery of the body and the 16-gauge Browning automatic, it was determined by an examination that the death was accidental.
60 Years – 1959
Bonnie Leist was selected to attend Missouri Girls’ State on the campus of William Woods College.
Word was released of the purchase of the St. Francois County Railroad property. An option to buy the property was picked up by three stockholders, Jesse Heck, Leonard Waldron and George McDowell of Farmington.
Plans called for the razing of the old St. Francois County Railroad depot and in the future erection of a completely modern super market to be known as “Heck’s Supermarket.”
Walker and Heck’s IGA market was formed in 1932 by Mr. Heck and Bailey Walker and has been in the same location since that time. Mr. Heck managed the store.
Four boys from Farmington and Doe Run High School attended Boys’ State. They were Russell Straughan, Tom Laws, Jerry Sales and Robert Sagan.
Three students of the College of Agriculture took field training this summer at central public livestock markets to discuss their plans with Charles Cramer. One of the students attending was from Farmington, J.O. Swink.
70 Years – 1949
Four students from Farmington graduated from Washington University’s 88th annual commencement. They were Chares Carleton, doctor of medicine; William Freeman, Bachelor of Arts; Francis Hunt, Bachelor of Science; and William Tillman, Bachelor of Science in social science.
Libertyville Methodist Church celebrated it’s homecoming for members and former members of the church. Activities were held and dinner was served.
A military funeral was held for Chester Allen Sieger, naval serviceman who died while on maneuvers with the Navy off Okinawa. Post 416 of the American Legion conducted the rites at the grave after the services were held at the funeral home. Chester was the son of Mrs. James C. Collins of Farmington.
Strong winds that passed through the area was strong enough that it picked up papers from here and Cape Girardeau and deposited them some 200 miles away from here.
