30 Years – 1989
■ Elizabeth Bullis of Farmington received the Virginia Hultz Booth Memorial Scholarship from the College of Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jim and Nancy Bullis of Farmington.
■ The Farmington High School Band placed fourth in the Blue Division of the Rebel Invitational at Central High School in Park Hills.
■ Aaron Gore as Lucentio and Terri Gerstenschlager as Bianca were featured performers in the Mineral Area College production of William Shakespeare’s, “The Taming of the Shrew.”
■ Imagine cooking 500 well balanced, home cooked meals, five days a week, nine months a year. Rose Kennon, Helen Duncan, and Shirley Martin “dish it up” at Farmington High School every day.
40 Years – 1979
■ Raymond Holmes of North Washington Street was shot at his residence during an attempted armed robbery. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm when Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Holmes left Holmes’ Tom Boy Super Market and headed for their home, located next door to the store.
Raymond saw someone run from around behind him saying “I want the month” as he passed. Mr. Holmes was carrying the money sack and had a 398 caliber hand gun under the sack. Mr. Holmes hesitated to use the gun and that is when he was shot. He was shot in the stomach with the bullet exiting through his back.
The shooter fled around the house, but later showed himself from around the corner of the house, apparently thinking that he might be able to get the sack of money after all.
The police were called and upon their arrival Mr. Holmes was transported to the hospital, but the subject was not apprehended.
A reward was set up by several local residents following the shooting for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who did the shooting.
Mr. Holmes had to have surgery and was in stable condition.
■ Farmington mentor Jack Richardson cited offensive balance and the Knights’ ability to contain Valle’s standout running back, Kevin Siebert, as two key reasons behind Farmington’s 26-13 MAAA gridiron triumph. The win was the Knight’s third in a row.
■ October 17 was the opening of the new JC Penney Store in the St. Francois Plaza.
50 Years – 1969
■ Charles O’Halloran, Jefferson City, state librarian spoke with a crowd of Farmington residents on how expansion of the library could benefit residents. County residents were shown the proposal and able to express their ideas. A county library, supported by a mill tax, would establish eligibility for state and federal library grants with a building and Bookmobile service.
■ Stuart M. Landrum Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Landrum of Farmington, accepted an appointment to the Navy’s Officer Candidate School. He began his 16-week indoctrination period at Newport, RI.
■ CIT Credit Corporation was burglarized. The break-in was not discovered until the office opened for business on Monday morning. CIT was located in the Roberts Office Building. The company’s safe was opened and two cash boxes were removed. Entry to the building was made through a side door.
■ Medical Arts Clinic announced that another physician would join their eight-man group. Juan Cancelada, MD, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology joined the group.
60 Years – 1959
■ Mr. and Mrs. Leo Klein Sr. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration in the cafeteria of Valle High School in Ste. Genevieve.
■ A reduction of $136.50 in the suggested retail price of the Mercury Monterey, new two door sedan for 1960 was announced. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price of this model delivered in Farmington is $2728 as it goes on sale in Mercury dealer showrooms.
■ Powell’s Processing Plant on US-67 bypass off of Center Street opened for business. Harry Powell, proprietor and manager was formerly manager of a local locker plant.
■ Tom Laws and Margaret Warnol, both seniors of the Farmington High School, were crowned King and Queen at the annual carnival.
■ Little Miss and Master, Debbie Pogue and Jerry Rhodes, were crowned at the school carnival also.
70 Years – 1949
■ Reverend W.J. Velvick of Bismarck became the sixth retired minister to have the honor to possess the “conference cane” that passes to the eldest minister from point of service in the St. Louis Conference of the Methodist Church. Behind that cane lies a history-filled story dating back 140 years.
■ A campaign to bring a municipal concert series to Farmington for the benefit of the county was reported successful and three musical concerts were scheduled for the winter. Around 450 memberships were subscribed for by persons of the county, with a gross of over $2000 reported by the temporary co-chairman, John Currie and A.E. Powers. The first concert was to be held on Nov. 21, with Tomiko Kanazawa, lyric soprano, and Gabor Carelli, tenor.
■ Official approval for the building of the National Guard Armory in Farmington by Walter Smith was received by Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion. The approval had been originated from the state headquarters of the National Guard, and was endorsed by the Cape Girardeau unit headquarters.
