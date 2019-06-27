30 Years – 1989
Howard Tetley received a 50-year jewel from the Farmington Masonic Lodge No. 132 AF and AM at a pinning ceremony.
Ruth Horton celebrated her 99th birthday while she was recuperating from surgery at Farmington Medical Center. Ms. Horton was married to E.L. Horton, a dentist in this area for many years.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed protestors to burn the flag sparked area emotions, as many clubs, organizations and even the county courthouse flew their flags at half-mast to show their opposition to the ruling. The court ruled 5-4 that protestors burning the flag were protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution. The First Amendment guarantees the rights of freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion. However in Washington D.C. many politicians, including the President George Bush were talking about the constitutional amendment that would make desecration of the flag illegal.
Christie Bothe, daughter of Daniel and Sandra Bothe was selected the winner of the annual DAR Award at Farmington Middle School. The award is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sara Barton Murphy Chapter.
The children and grandchildren of Mrs. Myrtle Pinkston helped her celebrate her 93rd birthday with an open house at her home.
40 Years – 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Pogue who had been in the restaurant business for almost 23 years at Pogue’s Café on Karsch Boulevard, sold their restaurant to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Pfaff.
With the dry weather plaguing the area, City Administrator Roger Hoehn said that residents of Farmington would have to cut down on water consumption in order to preserve the city’s water supply.
Farmington students attending Boys and Girls State were: Paul Brockmiller, Jayne Cook, Mary Hirsch, and Beth Detring.
A rash of thefts of automobiles took place with one being the 1978 Chevrolet half-ton pickup from Craig Watkins at the Press publisher’s home. Also, taken from Wulfers Subdivision was a 1977 GMC half ton pickup owned by Kenny Graham. Also the burned hulk of a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am was discovered by a park ranger at St. Joe State Park.
Gas thirsty motorists in Farmington angered by the gas shortage would be getting some relief as six fuel trucks managed to get away from Cape Girardeau, breaking through a blockade by striking independent truckers. The trucks made their way to Farmington to replenish the critical shortage of fuel in this area.
50 Years – 1969
A new type of financial institution opened in Farmington, Interstate Financial House, 122 East Columbia Street. He handled complete personal and family financial service center under one roof.
The first set of twins were born at Farmington Community Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Hudson. They were named Marcus and Jason. Less than 24 hours later, another set of twins were born to Mr. and Mrs. LaChance of Leadwood.
Death and destruction in the guise of a tornado struck south of Farmington. Four were killed and at least 55 injured. The individuals whose lives this tornado claimed were William and Kathryn Bettleton and Jacob and Herman Herbst. The Bettleton’s camper was caught up in the tornado and smashed on the pavement near highways 67 and H. The Herbst brothers were killed when the tornado destroyed their 12-building farm. The tornado which touched down, cut an eight-mile swath from southwest of Doe Run to northeast Libertyville. The width of destruction ranged from a quarter mile to a mile.
60 Years – 1959
One of four prisoners who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail was arrested and returned to the county jail. The prisoner told the officers that he had been with one of the other prisoners and they had been in New Orleans and were driving a stolen 1959 Cadillac when they were stopped. Additional charges were filed for transporting stolen property across the state line.
Miss Judy Ward, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ward of Farmington was crowned “Miss Aviation” at the dance held at the Farmington Airport. Miss Ward was sponsored by the Ozark Flying Service. A crowd of over 3000 people witnessed the exhibition flying and parachuting and the displays of the new Piper aircraft.
Several high-caliber entertainment features were lined up for the annual Farmington Homecoming sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The entertainment committee headed by John Pigg and Jim Purcell announced that Mert Mirly and His Rhythm Steppers of Cape Girardeau were booked for the occasion. There was also be a talent show with prizes being given.
70 Years – 1949
The construction of the $10,000 fire station was completed. The 30 x 60 building was located in the rear of Long Memorial Hall on the corner of Franklin and Harrison streets. The engine room was 3 x 37 feet and was faced with glazed tile and has a concrete floor. Farmington’s volunteer fire department consisted of Ed Knight, captain, Harold Burch, Darwin Cleek, Andy Paule, fire chief; Mayor J.C. Morris, Dail Parker, Otha Parker, assistant chief; Paul Burnette, Dick Lewis, Harry Mitchell, custodian V.K. Giessing, and Paul Caler. John Mell was the supervisor of construction with Nick Eck, John Eck and Joseph Dettmer.
Remodeling on Ronnie’s Corner for Men took place on the corner of Columbia and Henry Streets.
Sunnydale Market, in the McDowell Addition, was sold to Mr. and Mrs. S.R. Randolph from Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Pulliam.
The North End Grocery operated by A.E.Wichman for the past several years, changed hands and C.W. Stevenson took over the ownership.
James Ogilvie, Buford Francis and Gerald Keathley all attended Boys’ State.
