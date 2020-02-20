DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission awarded a contract for replacing the bridge on Route AA over Doe Run Creek in St. Francois County. It replaced an existing one-way bridge and improve approach alignments.
■ Bill and Nancy Krekeler were named Mr. and Mrs. Country Days.
■ Third graders at Farmington Elementary prepared valentines for the Valentine Vet program that Ann Landers promoted in her column.
■ State of the art is one description of the recently completed Aquinas Treatment Center located on Highway 32, east of Farmington. The new Aquinas would house up to 37 in-patients who would enter the program for up to 33 days. Outpatient care was also to be available.
■ The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department got a new lieutenant, Gary Yates, and created a vacancy in the detective’s slot. The lieutenant’s position became vacant after the controversial resignation of Lt. Dan Bullock. Bullock said Cade told him to resign from the position or be fired. Bullock said that Cade’s ultimatum may have had something to do with the rumors that were circulating concerning Bullock’s possible candidacy for sheriff in 1992. Bullock later confirmed those rumors by announcing his candidacy. Cade countered with charges that Bullock was disloyal to the department and had lied to the sheriff.
40 Years – 1980
■ The third fatal accident of 1980 occurred when an ice-slick roadway caused a car to go out of control, into the edge of a steel bridge and down an embankment, sending the driver to his death. Bobby Pinkston of Desloge lost his life in that accident.
■ Farmington Fire Department responded to a house fire which claimed the home of Bill Francis. The home was located on Highway EE about three-and-a-half miles from Farmington. The fire was discovered by a passing school bus driver.
■ Katie Chastain, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.W. Chastain, competed in the 1980 Miss William Woods Scholarship Pageant.
■ Residents in the vicinity of Korber and Perrine Roads in Farmington voiced their opinion of the master plan developed for the Farmington Regional Airport. Residents were concerned of the noise levels that would come with the expansion of the airport.
■ Miss Jennifer Rogers was crowned Sweetheart Queen at the coronation. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Irwin. Her escort for the evening was Rodney Francis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Francis.
50 Years – 1970
■ Contenders for the Sweetheart Queen were Jean Naeger, Sally Fitz, Carolyn Smith, Nancy Womack and Julie Hirsch. The winner was Naeger and her escort was Phillip Martin. Her court was Sally Fitz, with escort Ron Vessell and Julie Hrsch, with escort Doug Pratt.
■ Three incumbents filed for re-election to city offices according to Famington City Clerk Glenda Seegars. The other city office which were open for candidates that year were alderman posts in the second and fourth wards. Mrs. Helen Antoine, completed her second term as city collector, and Timon Romberg, completing his second term as Third Ward Alderman, and Floyd Hager, completing his first term as alderman from the First Ward, and they all were all seeking new terms.
■ Arthur Miller’s play, “The Crucible,” was presented at Farmington Junior High auditorium having three performances. Students in the play were Mary Wade, Larry Pratt, Tom Kile, David Hager and Ron Vessell.
60 Years – 1960
■ Floyd E. Becker received the Distinguished Service Award of the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce as the “Year’s Outstanding Young Man,” with his many contributions to the community. As recipient of the award he became a local nominee for the Missouri Junior Chamber of Commerce DSA Award. Winners of these awards are then candidates for the United Jaycee’s sessions for “10 Outstanding Young Men” of the nation.
■ At an open meeting of county democrats it was unanimously decided to organize and set in motion the “We Want Symington for President” club of the St. Francois County Chapter.
■ Funeral services were held for Sam Fitz, prominent Farmington businessman, who owned and operated the Fitz Chevrolet car dealership.
■ Contestants in the UN Pilgrimage were selected. They were Leann Swink, Floyd Matthews, Clara Lou Reed and Everett Hampton. There were also two other students selected from other schools. The winner would make the three-week expense paid tour to the United Nations and other points of interest as the guest of the local Odd Fellows and Rebekah lodges.
70 Years – 1950
■ Mr. and Mrs. James Kennon purchased McKinney’s store, located at 4 N. Washington. Mr. and Mrs. Kennon owned and operated a grocery store in Flat River.
■ Don Becker and John Vaughan admitted that on the night of February 16 they broke into and robbed the Doe Run School of $40.
■ Due to the coal strike, hospitals and businesses that depend on coal for heat did not have any likely prospects of getting any before the strike ends. St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton was hit hard. They ran out of coal and were burning wood in the stoker furnace. It was necessary for a man to continually put wood in the furnace to maintain sufficient heat.
■ Reports at the annual stockholders meeting of the Trimfoot Company disclosed that the volume of business in 1949 made it the second target year in Trimfoot's 37 years of operation.